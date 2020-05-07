On May 1, Realty One Group International celebrated the “unbrokerage’s” 15th anniversary through a day of volunteering and by making a donation of $11,111 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The company also celebrated its annual “One Day” of volunteering by creating a website that highlights 15 ways to to virtually give back to the community amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s lots of uncertainty in the world right now and people may need access to mental health care and mental support,” Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty One Group, said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary in real estate, but even more proud of how we’re impacting lives meaningfully, which is a significant part of our COOLTURE.”

On their day of volunteering, Realty One employees gave back to the community by assisting the elderly, donating food, making face masks, cooking lunch for local law enforcement and more.

Realty One Group Innovation volunteering in Riveria Beach, Florida Realty One Group Elevations giving to a food bank in Parker, Colorado Realty One Group donating blood in Las Vegas, Nevada Realty One Group Five Star in Denver, Colorado Realty One Group delivering lunch to firefighters in North Scottsdale, Arizona

“The need continues to be great, which means we have to do more than our part to help each other, support our partners in local business and to be as charitable and gracious as we can possibly be,” Jewgieniew said in a statement. “It was important to us to also recognize the work that organizations like NAMI do to bring awareness to mental health every day and especially now for frontline workers and others who may be experiencing trauma.”

Realty One has more than 13,000 real estate professionals operating in over 280 locations across the U.S.

