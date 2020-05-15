In another sign that luxury real estate does not stop even amid a pandemic, a majestic Bel Air with a $100 million asking price just hit the market.

Known as “UNICA,” the estate at 10697 Somma Way spans 41,000 square feet and is designed in the style of a modern Spanish villa. The largest project ever undertaken by developers Ty Cueva and Dean Hallo, it has been dreamt up as a resort in the home.

Every inch oozes extravagance and luxury — a private gateway with a waterfall leads to the house while the interior has an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, along with features like an arabescato orobico marble fireplace and accents made from Italian marble. A palette of whites and other neutral colors is offset with modern black accents.

The property has eight bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and numerous outdoor patios, balconies and lounge areas. But its wellness amenities are what make the it feel more like a resort than a home. Inside, you will find five bars, a saltwater pool (there’s also an outdoor infinity pool), numerous saunas and steam rooms, as well as a gym and an indoor basketball court that meets regulation standards for a professional game.

Other features include a chef’s kitchen, a wine room, a garage with space for over 20 cars as well as both indoor and outdoor home theaters.

Sally Forster Jones and Anita Stephan of Compass, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group are representing the listing. Built to sell, UNICA is designed for someone with luxury tastes and a budget unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of only a few nine-figure properties currently listed in LA.

“Even given the circumstances and current climate, we had received a number of inquiries on the listing prior to hitting the market and even more now that we are officially live,” Forster Jones told Mansion Global.

