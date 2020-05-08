Luxury agent Dalton Gomez is stepping out in Ariana Grande’s latest music video — weeks after news of his relationship with the pop star emerged.

The pop star confirmed her relationship with Gomez, a 26-year-old Aaron Kirman agent who selling luxury properties in Los Angeles, in a music video released to raise money for the children of doctors, nurses other workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Called “Stuck With U,” the video is a joint project between Grande and Justin Bieber in which they sing together about being stuck at home with their loved ones.

Bieber is seen kissing and dancing with his wife Hailey Bieber while, near the end, Grande is seen hugging her puppy before starting to dance with a man in black pants and hoodie until the camera pans out and viewers can briefly spot a shot of Gomez’s face. Other celebrities, like Demi Lovato as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also make appearances. See Gomez at the 3:37 mark in the video

While news of Grande’s relationship with Gomez went public in March after he started appearing in Grande’s Instagram stories, celebrity sites report that the pair has been together for at least four months. Since the virus broke out and California put in place a shelter-in-place order, the pair has been staying together in one house.

Grande, who won a Grammy in 2019 and has over 178 million Instagram followers, dated fellow stars like rapper Big Sean and singer Mac Miller and broke up an engagement to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. Gomez, meanwhile, has been spinning in both real estate and celebrity circles – he was photographed with Miley Cyrus and was one of the listing agents on a house sold to “The Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar by Grande’s music attorney Aaron Rosenberg.

Gomez is part of the Aaron Kirman group and once served as director of operations for the brokerage. According to Gomez’s agent bio, he is still representing the three-bedroom, $10.995 million home at 7163 Birdview Avenue that he was selling back in March. “Sold” listings include Malibu mansions for $12.5 million and $8.95 million.

Email Veronika Bondarenko