We’ve all read articles, listened to podcasts, and attended Zoom calls that are meant to inspire us during these uncertain times, And thankfully, they do. We’ve realized that we can use this time to work on our business plan, finesse our social media game, sharpen our negotiation skills, catch up on continued education and coaching and refine our sources for lead generation.

But there are four more reasons we keep pushing forward, optimistic that we’ll return to a new normal of daily life and work and these reasons are critically important to our success.

#4 – We Have to Know More

Learning continues to remind us that there’s so much more we don’t know. As real estate professionals, we can become lazy learners during the good markets, enjoying the thrill of the busy season when leads seemingly fall in our laps. It often takes a change to make us remember the hard work, consistent learning, and adaptation that’s necessary to be successful. And it’s not just the technology and systems that change. It’s our clients’ behavior, their wants and needs from their real estate agent, and fast-moving home trends that keep us on our toes.

We should never stop learning. Learning is forward motion, even when it feels like the world has stopped.

# 3 – New Innovation Will Come from This

New and innovative systems and technology will come from this time. It’s happened before. During periods of crisis, we are forced to change and adapt, which then leads to new ways of thinking. What if we didn’t need to do showings in person ever? What if we could be coached and educated on regular video calls? What if closings could be done virtually?

The health crisis we’re experiencing now will undoubtedly change the healthcare industry and so many others, including ours. We’ll need to be ready for innovation, be the first to know and understand it and be the ones to help our clients through it. They depend on us to lead the way.

#2 – We Have a Passion for What We Do

Because let’s face it, if we didn’t have a love for this business, we wouldn’t be able to do it. So many of us have a great passion for what we do and for that reason alone, we won’t let the industry fail. That’s why so many of our REALTOR® Board Members, affiliates, and advocates have been working tirelessly during this time to make sure local, state, and national officials never overlook real estate and are acutely aware that our business is essential to our community.

We thank them for their work because it also reminds us that we’re one family of dedicated real estate professionals.

#1 – Our Families

Much of the good that came from this pandemic was either the chance to spend intense quality time with our families or, because we were separated, the very reminder that this time can never be taken for granted.

We’re real estate professionals because we love what we do but also because so many depend on us, including our families. So, we’ll push forward, excited about what the future holds for real estate.

