“My first addiction was achievement.” That’s the statement that sets the tone for one of the most honest conversations ever featured on Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Luxury real estate agent, entrepreneur, Shark Tank alum and author Shelton Wilder joins James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson for a powerful discussion about success, failure, sobriety, resilience and what it really takes to build a thriving business without losing yourself in the process.

Before becoming one of Los Angeles’ top luxury real estate professionals, Wilder experienced business failures, bankruptcy, addiction and countless setbacks. Instead of hiding those experiences, she made a decision that would change everything: embrace complete authenticity.

Highlights

In this episode, Wilder shares:

  • Her journey from entrepreneurship to luxury real estate
  • How bankruptcy and sobriety transformed her perspective
  • Why fearlessness is a skill anyone can develop
  • The power of personal branding and social media
  • Why perfection is often the enemy of progress

Whether you’re an agent, entrepreneur, business owner or someone navigating a major life transition, Wilder’s story is proof that your biggest setbacks can become your greatest strengths.

This episode is funny, inspiring, emotional and packed with practical lessons about leadership, confidence, resilience, and showing up as your authentic self.

If you’ve ever worried about failing, looking foolish or putting yourself out there, this conversation may completely change how you think about success.

Connect with Shelton Wilder on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Podcast and online at sheltonwilder.com.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on InstagramYouTubeFacebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

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