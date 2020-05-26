In this special edition of his Daily Dispatch podcast, Brad Inman gets down to the nitty-gritty with two agents who are experiencing the effects of the pandemic on their business.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Steve and Heather Ostrom, Realtors with Coldwell Banker Realty. In this special edition of the Daily Dispatch titled “Tales from the Trenches,” Brad gets down to the nitty-gritty with two agents who are dealing directly with the effects of the pandemic on their business.

