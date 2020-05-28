Gary Beasley, CEO of Roofstock, joins Brad Inman on his podcast to discuss investment opportunities for residential real estate. That’s core to Roofstock’s mission to simplify the process of investing in single-family rental homes.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Gary Beasley, CEO of Roofstock, a company which aims to simplify the process of investing in single-family rental homes. Brad and Gary talk about investment opportunities for residential real estate, and how Roofstock has seen roughly 500 percent growth in global web traffic related to American residential real estate investments since the start of the pandemic.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher