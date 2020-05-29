In advance of his big appearance at Connect Now next week, Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX, joins Brad Inman on his podcast to discuss the state of the market.

In advance of his appearance at Connect Now next week, Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX, joins Brad on his podcast. Using key real estate indicators, Adam and Brad break down an optimistic forecast for the industry through the remainder of 2020, and what it could look like. To boot, Adam speaks to the pent-up demand of buyers and the inevitable supply following suit.

