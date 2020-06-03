In recognition of the restaurateur’s eloquence and positivity, we wanted to highlight some of the best quotes from his Connect Now discussion on hospitality.

Will Guidara is an accomplished restaurateur and hospitality guru.

But what we also learned about Guidara at the first-ever Inman Connect Now, is that he’s incredibly quote-worthy and uplifting. The man could probably make dirt sound as good as sugar plums.

So, in recognition of Guidara’s eloquence and positivity, we at Inman wanted to highlight some of the best quotes from his Connect Now discussion on hospitality with Clelia Peters called “High-Touch Service in a Low-Touch World.”

Read on, and feel your spirits being lifted.

“Raindrops make oceans, and if everyone recognizes that the smallest act can make the biggest difference, it’s nothing short of extraordinary what we can accomplish together.” “There is no line of work that’s consistently easy. If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that life can be extraordinarily difficult sometimes. And if you don’t believe, truly in your heart, that the work you’re doing matters, that you can in some small way make meaningful impact on someone else’s life through what you do on a daily basis, on the really hard days, I’ll tell you what — it’s really hard to get out of bed.” “This has been for me, and some of the people I love in my life, a season marked by a rebirth of appreciation for the things that we love, for the people we love — recognizing that we’ve all lost a lot — and for the things that we still have left.” “I’ve found that the world right now, in all of its challenges and all of the sadness and all of the loss, one of the silver linings is that we are being given grace like we’ve never been given before to try new things, to be playful and fun and creative. I’ll tell you, on the other side of this, my focus will be less on perfection and more on being thoughtfully human.” “You can pivot and try something new, and if it doesn’t work, you can pivot again, so long as you’re doing it for the right reason.” “Joy and excitement is the thing that the world needs more of right now than anything.” “It’s not about what we do, it’s about why we do it and how we’re doing it.” “If you remember what your true purpose is, what is that thing that gives you a sense of meaning and nobility, and if you find yourself in a position based on the events of the world around you, unable to pursue that purpose in the way you’ve always pursued it before, that doesn’t mean you get to stop — it just means you need to try something new.” “I think that if everyone else in the room is looking at things like that as obstacles, we have the collective capacity to look at them as opportunities.” “There’s a lot of things that are going to get in the way of human connection for the foreseeable future — so many things in pursuit of safety — that will make it harder to connect in the way that we were once used to connecting. But in the same way, if you smile big enough, you can see someone smile through a mask. It just means that all of the things we’re used to doing in an effort to connect with other people, we do them louder.”

