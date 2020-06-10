The inaugural Inman Connect Now is in the books, and here’s the good news: 1) You can still catch all the sessions on replay; 2) We’ve added three one-day digital Connect Now events in August, October, and September; and 3) You can get access to all of the above for a special bundled price.

All three events will be full-day, with general sessions covering key national issues followed by thematic breakout tracks and networking.

Here’s a rundown of the event themes:

August 4, 2020: Your market. We’ll take regional deep dives to discover what is happening in your part of the country/world.

Your market. We’ll take regional deep dives to discover what is happening in your part of the country/world. September 15, 2020: Your job. How has it changed? How can you do it better?

Your job. How has it changed? How can you do it better? October 20, 2020: Your 2021 plan. What’s on the horizon and how can we prepare for it?

Register for all three today PLUS extended access to the on-demand sessions from the June event for only $199. If you’ve been tracking June’s Connect Now, you know we’re committed to overdelivering on that price. Register here.

With your registration, you’ll also get the added perks of early access to tickets for our free virtual Town Halls and exclusive networking events.

Buy the bundle, you won’t regret it.

Thank you to our sponsors: 1000watt, Agent Image, Boomtown, Cloud CMA, Concierge Auctions, CoreLogic, DataTree, Front, iReal Estate Pro, IXACT Contact, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, Lucidpress, Metareal, Moo, Offrs, Propertybase, Qualia, Quicken Loans, RateMyAgent, REACH, ReminderMedia, Rila, Road to Close, SentriLock, Side, T3 Sixty, The CE Shop, Townify, Transactly, Utility Concierge, and Zillow.