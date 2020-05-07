On June 2-4, we’re bringing all of the best elements of our in-person events to a brand new, live digital show, Inman Connect Now.

Will there be incredible speakers? Yes. A packed agenda addressing what you need to conquer today’s obstacles? Yes. Networking opportunities to connect with people all over the country and world? Yes to that as well.

If you register today, you will also gain access to a number of invaluable events leading up to Connect Now. Here’s that list:

Brad Inman’s Bi-Weekly Town Hall

Connect Now registrants get early access to free tickets for Brad Inman’s bi-weekly virtual Town Halls. These Town Halls are a series of informal conversations with real estate leaders and members of the Inman community, all born of and reacting to this unprecedented moment in time. Tickets have sold out for every Town Hall in just hours. There’s one more Town Hall left before Connect Now, and as a registrant, you’ll have a head start at getting in.

Guide to Instagram from Social Media Expert Katie Lance

Katie Lance shares her comprehensive rules for posting, stories, and ads. Plus, she reveals how other real estate pros are growing their business (and generating leads) through Instagram.

Weekly Masterminds with Laura Monroe

Imagine being in the room for some of the most engaging one-on-one conversations with industry leaders tackling timely issues and hot topics. That’s the opportunity we are offering as we introduce Masterminds with Inman’s Global Head of Community, Laura Monroe. Laura has a number of guests ready to join her, including real estate thinker Matthew Ferrara; Realtor at RE/Max Lifestyles Langley, Michael Thorne and more!

The earlier you register, the more content you’ll receive, so there’s no time to waste!

Join us for an epic Inman experience June 2-4 and get access to these other perks today. Reserve your seat for Connect Now today.

