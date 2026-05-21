The 55+ buyer is making a different kind of purchase, prioritizing planning for a future they aren’t yet experiencing. Seniors Real Estate Specialist Karen Light shares ways to guide the conversation.

Most buyer intake conversations start the same way: bedrooms, budget, neighborhoods, timeline. For most clients, that’s the right opening. For a 55+ buyer planning to age in place, it isn’t.

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The 55+ buyer is making a different kind of purchase. They’re often choosing a home they intend to live in for the next 20 or 25 years, while planning for changes in mobility, vision and energy that they haven’t experienced yet. The home they buy needs to work for them at 60, at 70, at 80 and beyond. The standard intake conversation never gets near that.

5 questions to ask 55+ buyers

Five questions, asked early and asked plainly, will tell you more about what this client actually needs than an hour of MLS browsing. Each one reframes the search in a useful way.

1. What does aging in place mean to you?

“Aging in place” without context sounds vague. Some buyers mean “I want to stay in this home until I die.” Others mean “I want a home that works for the next 15 years, after which I may reassess.” Others mean “I want a home my kids don’t have to worry about me in.”

Each answer leads to a meaningfully different search. Asking this question signals to the client that you take their goal seriously enough to define it before showing them anything.

2. Are there specific health or mobility considerations you’re planning around — for yourself, a spouse or someone who might eventually live with you?

Ask gently, with the buyer free to share as much or as little as they want. Some will tell you about a knee replacement scheduled for next year. Some will tell you their mother is moving in. Some will say they’re just planning ahead. All three answers are useful, and each one changes which homes you should be showing.

3. How important is it that the home works for you on Day 1 versus being easy to adapt later?

This is the most practically useful question in the conversation. Some features, like a no-step entry, a main-floor bedroom and wide doorways, are extremely expensive to add to a home that doesn’t already have them. Others, like grab bars or a raised toilet, can be added in an afternoon. The buyer’s tolerance for future renovation determines how strict the Day-1 requirements need to be.

4. How do you feel about stairs?

Almost every 55+ buyer has an opinion. Some are fine with stairs and will be for decades. Others already hate them. Some are open to a multi-story home only if there’s a main-floor bedroom and a bathroom with a shower.

The answer here often determines whether you’re looking at bungalows, single-level condos or multi-story homes. This is one of the biggest filtering decisions in the search.

5. Do you want this to be the last home you buy, or do you expect you might move again later?

This is worth asking directly. The answer shapes everything. A buyer who wants this to be their final home will weigh aging-in-place features heavily and rule out anything that won’t work for them at 85. A buyer who sees this as a 10- to 15-year home before a possible later move has more flexibility. They can accept a beautiful two-story home now, knowing they may move again before stairs become a real issue.

Both are valid plans. You cannot show the same homes to both buyers.

Ask these five questions before the first showing, not after the third one. The 55+ buyer is one of the most underserved segments in residential real estate. The agents who serve them well start by asking the right questions early.

Karen Light is a Realtor with the SRES (Seniors Real Estate Specialist) designation and the founder of Age Wise Index, a property screening platform for agents working with 55+ homebuyers.