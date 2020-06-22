In the first week of June, the industry came together for the inaugural Connect Now event. This fully remote, fully immersive digital event took place over the course of three days, bringing together attendees from across the country and the world. They all tuned in from kitchen counters, home offices, living room sofas, passenger seats, back porches, and more.

Sponsors and exhibitors joined in as well, leading thought-provoking insights, educational presentations, and hands-on demonstrations of their solutions. They took part in meaningful conversations about technology, service, and change, and captured qualified leads from among the industry’s most motivated professionals.

“It’s never been more important for us to stay connected, as individuals and as an industry as a whole,” shared Katie Annis, Vice President of Marketing for Lone Wolf Technologies, a sponsor of the inaugural event. “It was incredible to hear from and speak to folks from every corner of the real estate world at Connect Now, and really understand just how important technology is for agents and brokers to stay connected, regardless of their physical location. The many voices represented at the event embody the qualities real estate is known for—strength, partnership, leadership—and it was great to band together through Connect Now.”

RateMyAgent was another sponsor that chose to come on board Inman’s first-ever digital event. “Inman was able to pull off a 100% virtual event during a time when the world is so unsettled,” said CEO Mark Armstrong. “Despite the uncertainty of what the week held, we knew we wanted to be near our friends, our colleagues, our customers, and our industry partners, even if only via screen, and participate in the Inman community. This is the essence of what we believe it means to be #undisruptable.”

As a sponsor and exhibitor, Agent Image embraced the virtual format. “During a time where social distancing is the current norm, it was incredible to be part of something that brought together so many, said Brian Shorr, VP of Business Development. “We are happy to have had the opportunity to share our insights during this past week and we’re excited to see Inman and this industry grow within the technology age we’re living in.”

More opportunities for vendors to Connect Now

The event was such a success, with impact that continues to be felt across the industry as content is available on-demand, that Inman has decided to host additional, smaller versions of the virtual event. These one-day experiences will combine the intimacy of our Town Halls with the scope and execution of Connect Now.

Each day will tackle specific topics with laser-like focus. The speakers, panels, and tracks will take on aspects of the following:

August 4, 2020: Your Market

What is happening in each part of the country/world?

September 15, 2020: Your Job

How has it changed? How can they do it better?

October 20, 2020: Your 2021 Plan

What’s on the horizon and how can we prepare for it?

“Our sponsors are integral to the conversations around the industry, and they want to show up in meaningful ways,” said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. “They partner with us to deliver content and experiences that forge deep relationships across the board.”

With each single day event, sponsors will have unique and diverse opportunities to brand themselves, generate leads, and engage the audience. Sponsors can align with general sessions or specialized tracks to reach their most valued customers and prospects.

