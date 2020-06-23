Sales of new single-family homes were up 12.7 percent year-over-year, according to data released Tuesday by the US Census Bureau.

Sales of new single-family homes in May continued to rebound from a COVID-19-influenced low in April, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Year over year, the May sales figures were far ahead of May, 2019, according to the data.

Sales of new single-family homes were reported at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 676,000, an increase of 16.6 percent month-over-month and 12.7 percent year-over-year.

The median sales price for new, single-family homes sold was $317,900 in May. The average sales price was reportedly $368,800.

At the end of the month, there was 5.6 months of supply at the current sales rate.

Developing…