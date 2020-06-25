Gary Keller is a man of many whiteboards. Earlier this month, at Inman Connect Now, the Keller Williams CEO took out one of those boards — a home-office edition — for a lively discussion with Brad Inman. It was one of the many highlights of our first fully digital event, a jam-packed gathering of agents, brokers, executives and entrepreneurs trying to figure out what’s next for the industry.

Click the video below to see a 5 minute clip from Gary’s discussion. Want to see the whole session? Good news: now through July 4, we’re offering access to all of the sessions from the June event — that’s over 90 interviews, panels, and more — for just $29.

 

As a long time participant this has been the best connect in a long time — my humble opinion.
– Paula Gold-Nocella, Broker, Gold & Co. Real Estate Brokerage

Like what you see here? We’ve added 3 more online events for this year on August 4, September 15, and October 20. You can register for an individual event, or join us for all 3 at a discounted price by registering for the “Connect Now Bundle.” Each event has a specific theme, and combined, they’ll prepare you for what’s to come in the market. Learn more here.

