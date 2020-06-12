In the above clip from Inman Connect Now, Gary Keller takes Brad Inman and our virtual audience to school on one of his many home-office whiteboards. You can watch the rest of Gary’s session, and the 100+ other great sessions from Inman Connect now, on-demand here.

Plus, in case you missed this week’s announcement: in response to demand for the June event, we have added August, September and October dates. Each 1-day event will feature general sessions covering key national issues followed by thematic breakout tracks and networking. There is no better way to stay current, plan for tomorrow, and connect with your peers. Join us August 4, September 15, and October 20, 2020.

You can buy all three events for one low price today. Plus, you’ll get all of the on-demand footage from the June event, early access to tickets for our free virtual Town Halls, and exclusive networking events.

Register today for the Connect Now Bundle

Your Market. Your Job. Your 2021 Plan.