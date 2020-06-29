For RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos, every day begins with a choice.

Sink or swim, win or lose, blend in or stand out: Mindset is the determining decision we make every day. Contos hosts a weekly motivational podcast, Start With a Win, which brings his lead-by-example attitude to listeners across the globe.

Since its inception in 2018, Start With a Win has hosted high-caliber guests – from top real estate coaches to celebrities – sharing stories and advice for succeeding in business and life.

Here are some recent business and life-boosting lessons presented on the podcast:

1.) “You want to always look at how you can create a human experience.” – Sekou Andrews

Sekou Andrews is the Grammy-nominated creator of “poetic voice,” a blend of public speaking and performance. He has performed for former President Barack Obama (in Oprah Winfrey’s backyard no less) and was a favorite keynote speaker at the 2020 RE/MAX R4 Convention. Andrews is on a mission to teach entrepreneurs how to communicate meaningfully and effectively. He emphasizes that consumers aren’t merely looking for information, but also inspiration and connection. Listen here.

2.) “Even the most productive agents are missing 70% of the deals in their network.” – Mike Schneider

Mike Schneider, Founder and CEO of First, built the key to untapped connections with his revolutionary app. The app works to help agents win more business, build and manage a better database, find likely sellers and master their follow up. He shares the importance of building a connection, being the first to contact potential sellers, and – most importantly – how. Listen here.

3.) “If you’re starting to look into the future of real estate, it’s very important to diversify yourself” – Lisa Nguyen

Lisa Nguyen is President of the Denver Chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America and a RE/MAX Agent. When she isn’t selling homes, she’s advocating for fair housing opportunities for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. In this episode, Lisa explains the opportunities in the US for serving minority groups, and the importance of understanding those communities. Diversity is the future, and allyship is the key. Listen here.

4.) “We’re not living for the business, we’re in business to enrich our lives.” – Bruce Johnson

RE/MAX Agent Bruce Johnson has raised nearly $700K for Children’s Miracle Network in honor of his first daughter. Johnson shares the personal story of his family’s loss, and his inspiration to go above and beyond to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network. This episode is a touching lesson on the heart in business, serving community and connecting the world with kindness. Listen here.

5.) “I’m okay with failing. But I’m not okay with quitting” – Tarek El Moussa