In the above session from Inman Connect Now, Jon Krabbe and Desrie Comsooksri of Agent Image take you through branding tips and tricks and talk you through avoiding pitfalls to accelerate your brand in real estate, including:

Owning your brand

Building on a strong web platform

The importance of brand identity done right

Agent Image is your source for all things branding and marking when it comes to real estate. Learn more at agentimage.com.