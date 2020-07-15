The next Inman Town Hall takes place Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, with a focus on how to get business done in summer 2020, plus regional breakout sessions.

Town Hall tickets are available free of charge to registrants for the August 4th Inman Connect Now and Inman Select subscribers. If you qualify, go ahead and register now.

This Town Hall will kick off with a 20-minute conversation, hosted by Inman head of global community Laura Monroe, with three industry leaders and top producers: Kymber Menkiti, regional director, Keller Williams; Jorge Guerra, CEO of RESF; and Angela Raab of F.C. Tucker. That will be followed by 40-minute regional breakout sessions in which Town Hall attendees will be invited to come on camera and share their stories and business challenges. The entire Town Hall experience should last about an hour. (Check out the full agenda below, and register here.)

Questions for the moderators may be submitted ahead of time via Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group, or in real-time during the event using the event’s chat tool. The goal is to create the most interactive Town Halls possible.

Do join us. This Inman Town Halls is open to all August 4th Connect Now registrants and Inman Select subscribers (space permitting) and is free of charge. If you’re not one of the first 500 to sign up, not to worry. We’ll send you the on-demand video afterward.

===

Inman Town Hall Agenda

Thursday, July 16, 2020

2:00 – 2:20 PM What’s Happening Now: Confronting the Challenges

Industry leaders and top producers share the solutions and takeaways they’re focusing on now to confront this moment.

• Kymber Menkiti, Regional Director, Keller Williams

• Jorge Guerra, CEO, RESF

• Angela Raab, Branch Manager, F.C. Tucker

Moderator: Laura Monroe, Global Head of Community, Inman

2:20 – 3:00 PM Regional Breakout Discussions

Select your specific region where we will discuss a variety of topics impacting your market in an open forum setting. Come prepared to go on camera and share your stories and business challenges.

Northeast

• Katie Ahern Clancy,, Realtor/Owner, The Cape House at William Raveis (Cape Cod, MA)

• Kymber Menkiti, Regional Director, Keller Williams

Florida & Southeast

• Jorge Guerra, CEO, RESF (Miami, FL)

• Renee Funk, Team Leader, eXp Realty (Orlando, FL)

California & Pacific Northwest

• Sabrina Brown, Broker, Brown & Brown Real Estate (Fresno, CA)

• Nina Dosanjh, CEO, Vanguard Properties (San Francisco, CA)

Texas & Southwest

• Tiffany Curry, Broker/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (Houston, TX)

Midwest

• Angela Raab, Branch Manager, F.C. Tucker (Indianapolis, IN)

Canada

• Tony Joe, Team Leader, Prime Real Estate (Vancouver Island, BC)

• Sandra Kirkland, Broker, Royal LePage Real Estate Services (Toronto, ON)