On Thursday, July 30, Louise Camuto will join Concierge Auctions Co-founder and CEO Laura Brady and Inman of Head of Global Community Laura Monroe for an exclusive interview about working in synergy to market luxury properties and exceed clients’ expectations.

This power line up will set the stage to understanding property and timing challenges, PR strategies, and executing a luxury listing marketing and service experience you won’t see on TV. — only during this Inman Insider Webinar. Reserve your spot here.

An expert on all things creative, luxury and fashion, Camuto is the former Chief Creative Officer at Camuto Group, and wife to late fashion designer Vince Camuto, the well-known founder of Nine West.

Camuto is also a luxury real estate client, currently selling her Greenwich, Connecticut, estate “Chateau Ridge” in partnership with Laura Brady and Shelly Tretter Lynch of Compass.

Camuto started Camuto Group’s marketing department in 2002 and was named department president in 2004. In 2011, she was made Creative Director of the Vince Camuto brand. In addition to directing the creative team, she expanded Vince Camuto’s global marketing and advertising and took the reins for domestic and international store aesthetics.

As Chief Creative Officer, Camuto led the vision for the Vince Camuto lifestyle brand as well as Camuto Group’s additional footwear brands. She will share her vision and more for working with luxury real estate clients in the upcoming webinar. Click here to reserve your spot.