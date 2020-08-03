The world has changed a lot in the last 6 months. So has selling real estate. Open houses are banned and physical showings of a property might not even be possible, and they could even put your listing at risk with random people touring a home. So how can you market a listing to get the most exposure and interest in the property, safely?

You focus on what buyers want and create as much content as possible

More people are online now than ever before. Plus, over 60% of buyers are under 55 years of age (per NAR) and they expect technology solutions to help them in their journey. Today’s browser wants to see not only photos online, but the whole house, including walkthrough tools, 2D/3D floor plans, videos, home data, and more.

What’s the best way to sell in today’s challenging environment?

Employ the 3 strategies below for your listings. The FloorPlanOnline platform can help by creating the content for you in one appointment to get people comfortable making an offer without an actual site visit. This content makes it much safer and more convenient, because you always have a “show-ready” home available 24/7, and it can convert that browser into a buyer, right from their couch.

#1. Get professional photos and floor plans

These are the basics of executing your listing game plan. Photos show how the seller is living in the home. Floor plans show how prospective buyers can live in it. In fact, floor plans outranked other traditional listing content in a Zillow buyer survey, where:

84% of buyers ranked viewing floor plans as “important”

58% ranked them “extremely or very important”

Floor plans even outscored viewing professional photos and they were almost 2x more important than viewing a property video

According to Redfin, pro photos also sell listings faster and for more money. This is why for their own listings, they require HDR photography. FloorPlanOnline combines multi-layer HDR photography with floor plans into a point and click experience so users can quickly tour a home, even from their mobile device.

The FloorPlanOnline tour also includes an exclusive 3D space designer tool that converts the boring 2D floor plan image into a clean canvas where buyers can drag and drop furniture to plan their move, virtually change flooring or wall colors to design their space, or even add or remove walls to see what that open concept might look like, all virtually. It’s similar to the floor plan tools you see on those home improvement TV shows, but for your listing.

#2. Get a 3D property scan with walkthrough

We leverage our enterprise partnership with Matterport to create 3D digital twins of the home and to create accurate floor plans using either Matterport or 360 cameras and our own exclusive floor plan tool. You get 2D and 3D floor plans for print, the tour, and for interactive engagement through the lifecycle of ownership. Browsers can also take an automated walkthrough of the actual home in a few minutes, or manually explore any part of the home through a 360 degree point and click experience.

According to Matterport, listings with 3D tours get results:

They sell 20% faster and close with up to a 9% higher sales price (so it pays for our services).

92% of buyers would be more likely to buy the home.

55% of buyers would buy a property sight unseen.

This online content can also help you get more listings. Remember, sellers were once buyers:

99% of sellers think their home would be more competitive and 89% think it would sell it faster.

80% said they would switch to an agent who offered 3D capture services and they would recommend that agent 86% of the time.

See the demo and how it’s the next best thing to being there: 360walkthrough.us.

#3. Get the tour seen

Leverage your free advertising opportunity with your listings on sites people actually visit with more exposure for your listing and your brand. Just put the FloorPlanOnline virtual tour link in the MLS and it will be distributed to websites like Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com and Redfin.

Through our patent-pending Brandkeepr functionality, we automatically convert the unbranded tour back to the branded one on 97% of the top 10 websites, so buyers and sellers can see YOU along with ALL of the great online content you package together to sell listings. It’s an exclusive feature that gets you in front of 300 million visitors a month. Just uploading photos to the MLS does not give you this free advertising for you. Post the tour and our free slideshow video to social media for even more exposure.

Interested in learning more?

View our on-demand webinar and save $25 on your first order.