After a successful beta test in December, Pheonix-based startup AerialSphere is expanding its 360-degree 3D map coverage to 26 new markets nationwide.

After a successful trial run with real estate marketing platform iFoundAgent in 2019, Phoenix-based tech startup AerialSphere’s 360-degree 3D IDX web application and API, XP360, is now available in 26 new markets across 15 states and in Mexico, it was announced Tuesday.

The new markets are comprised of Massachusetts, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, California and Mexico.

More than half of the new markets have been processed and are available on AerialSphere’s XP360 web application and additional markets will be added each week, AerialSphere cofounder DJ Vegh told Inman.

“iFoundAgent was a great project and customer for AerialSphere to prove out our proof of concept for API integration with IDX providers,” Vegh said in an emailed statement to Inman. “It really showed the value our product brings both to the customer (IDX provider) and the end-users (agents).”

In a previous Inman article, Vegh explained the process of creating each map. AerialSphere’s team goes on a series of flights where four cameras are used to capture a 360-degree view “in an instant.” From there, Vegh and his team processes each image and applies longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates to each pixel of an image.

Those coordinates allow Vegh’s team to accurately pinpoint any listing in a given area and overlay those listings with real-time market data pulled from the MLS, similar to pinpoints on Google Maps.

Aerial Sphere 360° Mapping from Aerial Sphere on Vimeo.

“It works exactly how a Google Map works,” Vegh told Inman. “It’s just that our map is a 360, immersive map. Their viewers can still experience a straight-down orthographic map, but we’re just adding an extra layer of information with our maps.”

Agents have four options to choose from, including a free starter package, a basic package for $99 per month, a plus package for $299 per month and a pro package for $499 per month.

“Currently, our XP360 web application allows agents to add their own spheres, upload their own points of interest and they can share these spheres directly on their websites, newsletters or presentations,” Vegh explained.

All versions allow agents to choose spheres, which provide 360-degree 3D maps of specific markets. The free and basic versions limit agents to two spheres, while the plus and pro versions offer 10 and 50 spheres, respectively. Agents can then share their spheres and listings within those spheres, which AerialSphere calls “points of interest,” with custom links.

Basic, plus and pro users can also embed the maps in their websites for on-demand viewing, and have access to chat and phone support from AerialSphere’s customer service team.

“We will soon be offering direct integrations with many IDX providers,” Vegh explained. “However, the API can be integrated into any platform for more seamless integrations.”

The price for AerialSphere’s API solution varies as it offers enterprise and reseller licensing options.

Looking forward, Vegh said AerialSphere is on track to reach its goal of 66 markets by the end of 2020 and is taking coverage requests from agents.

“Fortunately, our flight operations haven’t really been negatively impacted by coronavirus,” Vegh said. “If anything, some areas have been easier to capture due to some airspaces not being as crowded as normal.”

“With decreased business travel, we are expecting to see a bigger demand of our immersive maps as it is the closest thing to experiencing an area without having to actually be there,” he added. “Our immersive experiences allow people to get an amazing feel for location, land, property and aesthetics without having to set foot in a neighborhood.”

Beyond residential real estate, Vegh said commercial real estate companies CB Commercial Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield & Colliers International have become trusted partners.

“Our maps allow people to experience the world below from vantage points that haven’t been available to people before,” he said. “Our spheres are ideal for portfolio marketing, site selection, development, etc.”

“Our technology is really quite industry-agnostic – anybody who uses maps in their business can benefit from seeing things from 360-aerial panoramas, rather than standard straight-down views, or basic obliques (45-degree angles),” he added.

Email Marian McPherson