The number one quality of a great agent is their ability to provide exceptional customer service, making an “intangible” service into a “tangible” commodity. In fact, in a study by Real Estate Express, agents and brokers reported a superior client experience was the MOST important quality in a successful real estate career.

It can be very difficult to find the extra time needed to cultivate the best possible experience for your clients, though. Especially when you are doing all your paperwork, social media management, lead generation, and other administrative tasks yourself! So how do other agents accomplish the seemingly impossible task of giving clients an experience they dream of?

Well, one thing is certain: they don’t do it alone.

The problem: what do you spend your time on?

How much of your time do you devote to providing an outstanding customer experience? Probably not as much as you want to. You are spending far too much time doing the things your clients will take for granted and probably never even notice. Chasing signatures, shuffling paperwork, scheduling appointments, managing compliance. These are all things that need to be done, but they don’t contribute much to your clients’ experience. They’re not revenue generating tasks for you either.

So, it’s a lose-lose situation. The more deals you get, the more paperwork you have, and the less time you have to devote to an exceptional experience and finding more business. You have the power to stop the cycle though, and provide industry leading service. While simultaneously creating a laser focus on finding and closing more deals.

If you could find more time to impress your clients with things they’ll actually remember, like prompt follow-ups, takeout on moving day, remembering birthdays, helping with relocation expertise, and other “above and beyond” services, you could be more successful and obtain more referrals. If you could stop spending time on tedious tasks and focus on finding, courting, and impressing clients (all revenue generating tasks) you’d close more deals.

The solution: take things off your plate

Successful agents know. Successful agents use Transaction Coordinators. A highly skilled transaction coordinator can save you 16 hours per transaction. Time you could use to impress clients or find more business. A Transaction Coordinator can take all of these tasks off your plate and more:

Review paperwork and contracts for accuracy and compliance

Open escrow and order title

Introduce and coordinate with all parties

Schedule and coordinate inspection.

Monitor and manage insurance requirements

Order warranties and coordinate

Monitor closing progress and provide updates

Imagine what you could accomplish if you could trust that all of these tasks were being taken care of for you. It’s a dream come true.

No resources to hire a coordinator? No time to vet one? Don’t know if you can trust someone with your client transactions? These concerns are why there are transaction coordinator service providers whose sole purpose is to provide quality transaction coordination to agents and brokerages. Transactly is one such provider.

Transactly allows you to hire a highly-trained transaction coordinator on a deal by deal basis — to be paid when your transaction closes. Ultimately, Transactly is able to automate 93% of the contract-to-close process for you. That gives you the time you need to successfully find, court, and impress more clients. Invest in a Transaction Coordinator today and you will soon realize how top agents remain successful!

