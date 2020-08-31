Every minute matters when you’re a real estate professional. That’s why Inman Insider Webinars deliver power-packed, 30-minute episodes that put you front and center with real estate’s leading-edge tech tools, marketing insights, and social trends — all designed to keep you on your game.

What Do Market Metrics Mean For You Right Now?

Cost per lead. Engagement metrics. Virtual tools. We have the most current data, but how does it impact your day to day business? Inman Global Head of Community Laura Monroe joins Grier Allen, CEO & co-founder of BoomTown, to go behind the data to find the insights that will help you make critical decisions and shape your business into 2021.

Takeaways:

How to pull sellers into the market to replenish the inventory shortages

The latest digital marketing analytics and trends you need to know about

Tested pipeline-building strategies to make the most of this combined spring/summer season

Delivering a Luxury Selling Experience: An Exclusive Interview with a Celebrity Client & Her Real Estate Team

Enjoy an exclusive interview with high-end real estate client and businesswoman Louise Camuto — a discussion about working in synergy to market luxury properties and exceed clients’ expectations. Learn how to set the stage for understanding property and timing challenges, PR strategies, and executing a luxury listing marketing and service experience that you won’t see on TV.

Takeaways:

A full approach and marketing plan for selling a high-end property, as well as building a selling experience that solidifies you as a luxury agent

What luxury buyers are looking for in their lives and in their homes now

Which PR strategies are the right fit to position yourself, your clients and an exclusive property to find the right buyers

What synergies come together in the creative approaches to marketing, brand, high-end property storytelling and more

Exclusive insider tips and advice that will build your luxury experience portfolio for years to come

Inman Tech Innovation Forum

Changing Times, changing technology. Enjoy an intimate discussion of what we’re taking with us moving forward and what we’re leaving behind — including how agents and brokers can leverage their tech’s features to uncover consumer trends and capture more clients.

Takeaways:

A discussion of the latest data that shows how agents and brokers have developed COVID-19 survival skills using technology

How agents and brokers can leverage their technology’s hidden or unused features to uncover consumer trends that bring them upstream to capture more clients

Ways brokers can become tech leaders by in providing a marketplace of tools and products that agents choose, so they can focus on adoption with more dramatic results

Winning Listings with Interactive CMAs

The CMA is not what it used to be. Comparative market analyses (CMAs) have traditionally been a clinical, often tedious part of helping sellers sell and buyers buy — tracking down comps, adjusting for amenities & construction oddities, and trying to keep leads away from random online evaluations. With Cloud CMA, that’s no longer the case. The CMA is now an empowering decision-maker and creative marketing asset.

Takeaways:

An easy way to create reports that help you write more offers and win more listings

An introduction to and demo of Cloud CMA

FAQs that help you understand the platform’s benefits

