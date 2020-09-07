What do you think of when you think of Amazon Prime? Is it the free shipping? Streaming movies and TV shows? A complimentary eBook every month?

It’s all of these things, right? Amazon Prime offers a collection of benefits that, together, satisfy every day-to-day need or want a member could have. They can order groceries for delivery in under two hours in some areas. Cook dinner with the kitchen utensils they bought at a discount on Prime Day. Settle in after their meal and watch Amazon Studios’ The Marvelous Ms. Maisel. And then, before bed, read the latest bestseller on their Kindle Paperwhite. Save for a few big-ticket items—cars, vacations, homes, etc.—everything and anything is readily and easily accessible to members.

Wouldn’t it be great, then, if you could bring that same ease-of-use and convenience to growing your real estate business?

Right now, you probably rely on a variety of different platforms, services, and DIY tactics to build your digital presence. You might have one for social media. Another for SEO. A website you pay to host. And your reviews, as good as they may be, are likely scattered across several different sites, from Google to Zillow to Facebook.

I could spend the rest of this article discussing how that is an inconvenient and inefficient approach to digital marketing. I could say, “You’re a real estate agent. You got into this business to interact with clients, not manage a bunch of marketing channels.” I could even try to convince you you’re wasting valuable time and money, and that reason alone is enough to consider a managed, all-in-one solution to your digital marketing needs.

But, instead, I want you to consider this:

Today, especially after COVID-19, more and more homebuyers and sellers are turning online to find and vet real estate agents, even when they’ve received a word-of-mouth referral or saw an agent’s traditional, offline marketing. In particular, they’re seeking out digitally savvy agents that can help them navigate an increasingly unfamiliar and mercurial real estate market—one that has quickly pivoted to include virtual open houses, 3D walkthroughs, Zoom presentations, and a greater emphasis on the digital promotion of listings. Agents who can ensure a visible online presence and, in doing so, prove their competence in this new, more-digital-than-ever reality, stand the greatest chance of climbing to the top of their sphere and winning more business.

So, you must ask yourself: Are all your disparate approaches enabling you to project an image of expertise and professionalism across all corners of the web, wherever a client may find you? Can a prospect discover and learn about you on Google? Does your website look clean and modern, or does it look like it was built in 1996? Do your reviews paint a different version of who you are depending on what site a potential client visits?

If you cannot master the digital marketing of your business, would a client trust you to market their property digitally?

Homesnap Pro+ is your Amazon Prime of real estate

Homesnap Pro+, like Prime, provides members access to a collection of benefits that make their lives easier. But instead of supper and an Emmy-winner, agents get a holistic approach to their digital marketing. No more piecemeal tactics. No more disparate platforms or lack of a cohesive strategy. Just everything an agent could ever need to bolster awareness, enhance credibility, and generate more leads—all in one place.

You’ll be empowered to build a consistent, wide-reaching, and credible presence across the web—from social media to search engines, home-search portals and business websites—on one platform.

As 40,000 of our members can attest, Homesnap Pro+ helps you:

Build your search presence by as much as 5,000%

Increase the number of positive reviews you earn by 3x

Verify you as a trusted agent on Homesnap.com, and even set you up with a professionally designed, branded, and customized business website.

But unlike Prime, Homesnap Pro+ isn’t just about convenience. It’s the best way to ensure clients can discover you online—and when they do, know you’re someone they can trust.

Get started with a Homesnap Pro+. Or, if you’re already a member, make sure you’re taking advantage of every feature available to you.