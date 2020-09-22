In the above session from Connect Now, Stephen Freudenber and Lyndsey Harp of Knock discuss how agents can better serve clients who are buying and selling at the same time. While agents navigate this process regularly, it is incredibly stressful, uncertain, and inconvenient both for them and their clients.

This session covers:

Mortgage qualification for clients who need to sell before they buy their new home.

The top options to help your clients as it relates to buying and selling in today’s market.

Learn more about Knock at www.knock.com.