This week, Chris Perry, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker in the Washington, D.C. metro area, hustles to make his active contract goals while preserving time for family.

Inman Diaries is a weekly feature tracking the day-to-day activities of America’s leading real estate agents in their own words.

In our latest installment, Chris Perry, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker in the Washington, D.C. metro area, hustles to make his active contract goals while preserving time for family and keeping an upbeat spirit despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, September 21



6 a.m. I’m up before my family and it’s quiet in my house. I’m ready to tackle another incredibly busy week! I go through my usual morning routine, I get a run in, I read, meditate and prepare for the day ahead. I try not to even touch my email or social media yet because there will be plenty of texts, emails, phone calls and social media messages to sift through during the day.

8 a.m. I get my 2-year-old son from his room and take him downstairs so he can have his breakfast. Now I am ready to start my phone calls and responding to email that I’ve received after 10:00 p.m. the night before.

12 p.m. I’ve already completed three buyer phone consults, two of which I’ve sent over to the lender to get pre-approved (excited!). Now on the way to show houses to three different clients.

4 p.m. I’m exhausted! I’ve shown seven houses to three different clients. Now to send over details to my transaction coordinator to write up two offers. Fingers crossed they are accepted!

6 p.m. I’m home now and doing work on the computer. My offers have been written, now I review them and send them out to the listing agents. I’m trying to start winding down for the day because I try to have family time until my wife and I put our son down for bed.

9 p.m. Put our son down for bed. I’m hopping back on the laptop to tie up some loose ends. Also, I make my schedule and to-do list the night before everyday so I’m finishing that up before I head to bed.

Tuesday, September 22



8 a.m. Coffee is needed this morning, so making a Starbucks run. It’s going to be a long day today!

10 a.m. It’s supposed to be a closing day today but the lender is saying they’re backed up and won’t be able to close until tomorrow. Bummer, but my client is excited to finally purchase her new home!

4 p.m. Showings with two different buyers done, a buyer consultation and gearing up for a listing appointment this evening.

7 p.m. Listing appointment done and the listing is secured! The listing is hitting the market next week and I’m super excited for my client. My client is using this house and the profit he’s getting out of the house as part of his retirement, and I’m happy to help! Now to go home and finish up some work and spend time with my family. What a great day!

Wednesday, September 23



7 a.m. Today is a late run morning, but I need it to clear my head from the stress of this week. Real estate can really stress you out if you let it!

9 a.m. All showered, and on the phone scheduling logistics for closing today.

2 p.m. Showings done and my buyer consultations are complete as well. Scheduled listing photography for a new listing hitting the market next week. This client is selling their home and buying another one that will total over $1 million, so I’m excited!

4 p.m. Closing time! My client is now a homeowner and the smile and excitement at closing makes all the hard work and stress of our job so worth it.

6 p.m. I’m home from closing, I’m going to relax and spend the rest of the evening with my family. No work for the rest of the evening!

Thursday, September 24



7 a.m. Up for my run, did three miles this morning! Now to get ready for a few meetings today and buyer consultations. It’s going to be a busy, but great day.

12 p.m. Checked in with my seller on the new listing hitting next week to tie up some loose ends and get everything ready to get it listed next week. My seller is super excited and the house looks amazing — it’ll sell quick in this market.

4 p.m. Found out another offer I submitted was accepted! That makes 12 buyers under contract and two listings under contract right now. Just need one more active contract to hit my goal of always having at least 15 active contracts at a time. Rest of the day consists of a bit of family time and prepping for showings tomorrow.

Friday, September 25



8 a.m. It’s Friday! Finally almost to the weekend capping off a super busy, yet productive week. I get excited about the weekend — until I remember we work on the weekend too! Let’s gear up for another busy day coming up. Have to finish the week strong!

11 a.m. I usually have closings on Fridays, but this Friday I don’t — I’m using this day as an admin day. I’m following up with leads, scheduling showings for Saturday morning, and following up on offers submitted for my buyers. This was a sorely needed admin day, so I’m excited to get it done!

6 p.m. Dinner with the family tonight in Arlington at one of our favorite restaurants. I try to not work at the dinner table, but one of my listings had the buyer pull out of the deal. I have to put the listing back on the market this evening and look to get another ratified contract this weekend because we are under contract on my seller’s new home. We are going to make this work for my sellers since we are getting them another home as well.

Saturday, September 26



10 a.m. Showings this morning — I have two separate client appointments. Let’s get it going and get these buyers under contract!

1 p.m. Showings went great — an offer was submitted for one of my buyer clients that I showed this morning. Fingers crossed our offer is accepted. The rest of the day is family time, headed to take our son to a petting zoo and dinner. Looking to make the best of the day, even during a pandemic!

4 p.m. A day full of showings on my listing that the buyers pulled out of the contract. We have another contract and we negotiated an even better deal than the original contract we had. My sellers are excited! Interestingly, things seem to fall apart in order to fall together! My clients are happy that they are now walking away with more money than the original contract.

Sunday, September 27



Sundays are my off days, so I don’t show homes or do too much work on Sundays. I reserve Sundays for my family, relaxation and getting ready for the week to come!

Prior to starting his career in real estate six years ago, Perry was a human capital management analyst at the Office of Naval Intelligence. Since he’s been in real estate, he’s gained significant social media engagement through his Instagram account and new VLOG series, “Young Powerhouse Podcast.” In August 2020, Perry was ranked the No. 1 Coldwell Banker real estate agent by sales volume year-to-date for the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Inman Diaries is a weekly feature tracking the day-to-day activities of America’s leading real estate agents and brokers. To submit a diary, please send requests to Diary@Inman.com.