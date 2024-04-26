Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Sign a buyer brokerage agreement to see a property? No way!

Buyers and sellers are confused about the new rules of the road. Trainer Bernice Ross and Jeff Lobb discuss how agents can change up the conversation and add clarity and confidence.

Sitzer judge grants preliminary approval for NAR settlement

NAR lead legal counsel Ethan Glass, left, and NAR President Kevin Sears, right.

Judge Stephen R. Bough ruled that the sweeping changes NAR agreed to were “fair, reasonable and adequate” and set a final approval hearing for November.

Build bridges with these answers to frequent NAR settlement queries

Don’t get defensive and burn bridges when you talk about your commission and recent settlements. Jimmy Burgess shares talking points to educate seller clients and the public about the state of your business.

Sitzer | Burnett judge consolidates 2 nationwide commission suits

The Gibson and Umpa cases allege Berkshire Hathaway Energy, eXp, Redfin, Weichert, United Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, HomeSmart and others conspired against homesellers nationwide.

Lamacchia: ‘Nothing’s changed’ about mortgage commission rules

Anthony Lamacchia thinks some agents are reading too much into guidance issued by mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac confirming sellers can continue to pay buyer’s agents’ commissions.

