Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Buyers and sellers are confused about the new rules of the road. Trainer Bernice Ross and Jeff Lobb discuss how agents can change up the conversation and add clarity and confidence.

Judge Stephen R. Bough ruled that the sweeping changes NAR agreed to were “fair, reasonable and adequate” and set a final approval hearing for November.

Don’t get defensive and burn bridges when you talk about your commission and recent settlements. Jimmy Burgess shares talking points to educate seller clients and the public about the state of your business.

The Gibson and Umpa cases allege Berkshire Hathaway Energy, eXp, Redfin, Weichert, United Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, HomeSmart and others conspired against homesellers nationwide.

Anthony Lamacchia thinks some agents are reading too much into guidance issued by mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac confirming sellers can continue to pay buyer’s agents’ commissions.