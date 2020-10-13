Rocket Pro Insight provides agents with a look at where each loan is in the process, terms of the loan and timing of the loan’s closing.

Rocket Companies, the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes, announced Tuesday the launch of a new tech platform that will provide real estate agents with real-time status updates on their clients’ mortgage applications.

Rocket Pro Insight, which is available as a website and mobile app, provides agents with a look at where each loan is in the process, the terms of the loan, if any additional documents are needed and the timing of the loan’s closing.

“Our team is constantly leveraging the power of technology to streamline and simplify the mortgage process,” Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies, said in a statement. “Rocket Pro Insight is the latest innovation in a long line of FinTech tools we have created to improve the experience and give added confidence to our clients and their partners.”

Rocket Companies, in recent years, has worked to deepen its relationship with real estate agents, first with the acquisition of In-House Realty and its subsequent rebrand to Rocket Homes, which led to the launch of a referral platform for real estate agents.

In late September, the company announced a partnership with realtor.com to advertise its online mortgage pre-approval application directly to consumers. Buyers that are connected to agents through realtor.com’s ReadyConnect Concierge platform will also have the opportunity to pursue digital mortgage approval.

Farner said the company performed extensive research and agents told the company the number one thing needed to improve the home buying experience for their clients was insight. With the new tool, agents can use that insight to better guide their clients through the entire mortgage process.

“There is no doubt real estate agents are crucial in the home purchase process,” Farner added. “They are the homebuyer’s ally and partner from beginning to end. For that reason, we created Rocket Pro Insight – to arm these professionals with the tools they need to get more clients to the closing table with ease.”

