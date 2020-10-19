Being an entrepreneur means you have a deep passion for building something from nothing. It also means you are willing to push yourself to the limit to achieve your goals. The entrepreneurial spirit isn’t something you are taught, it’s something you must develop within yourself.

5 key traits of the entrepreneur:

Growth Mindset – You have the willingness to put in the work, hold yourself accountable, and see the potential in every aspect of your business including your failures. You strive to be so good at what you do that everyone wants your service. Emotional Intelligence – Real estate agents are in the “people” business. Having the ability to manage your own emotions to communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges and defuse conflict is incredibly important in this profession. Self Confidence – Confidence is key in entrepreneurship; you have to believe you have the ability to attain your goals, recognize your worth, and wear it proudly on your sleeve. Passion – Passion is what drives you to succeed. We are often guiding people towards the home of their dream. Real estate is exciting, so be passionate about your craft. Execution – Ideas are simply just ideas until they are acted on. Execution is everything when it comes to success. Regardless of the hurdles you encounter, and we all know there are plenty in real estate, you must execute!

So, think back to when you started your career. Where did you see it going? What did you see yourself becoming? Most of us get into real estate because we seek independence. We want to be our own boss, create our own business, and design our future.

However, over the years, that concept has gotten lost. The fact of the matter is that brokerage has a way of sneaking your autonomy away from you. There areproduction requirements, fees that don’t apply to the way you run your business, a culture that doesn’t acknowledge or appreciate who you are as an individual.

Your brokerage shouldn’t tell you how to run your business. Instead, it should power your business. It shouldn’t impose its vision of success on your own. It should give you the tools to bring your vision to life. Your brokerage should enable you to do what you do, give you a platform to do what you do better, and acknowledge the fire that’s in your belly and the point of view that’s in your brain.

So where are you now, and how does that compare to where you thought you would be? Your mark is yours to make. Go ahead and do your thing!

