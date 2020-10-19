Between today’s rapid-paced market, uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and a perpetually alarming media cycle, a few things are certain:

We’re all tired.

We’re all frustrated.

And we’re all focused on how little control we have, rather than how we can use our own individual power to get through this. (Gesturing broadly: YES, ALL OF THIS.)

Distraction leads to disruption

Whether it’s getting swept up in the daily media and political spectacle or a doomsday reaction to a portal’s latest announcement release, here’s what happens when you take the bait:

You move away from what you intended to do, and you spend your day in reaction mode. If you’re reacting, you’re distracted. And if you’re distracted, someone more focused can come in to take what’s yours.

Maybe it’s a pesky portal, maybe it’s the agent down the block. Maybe you can’t even tell who’s benefiting from your lack of concentration… but you know it’s not you. Your distraction leads to your disruption, every time.

Focus on what you can control

At RateMyAgent, we want to help agents stay proactive, not reactive. We want to help you avoid distractions, so you can avoid disruption.

The goals we have in mind are simple: Deliver excellence. Focus on the client experience. Raise the quality of customer service.

Get rewarded for the work you already do

To help foster this shift, RateMyAgent is going to reward agents who excel in providing a high standard of service to their clients — with a national, Oscars-style recognition program that we’re calling the 2021 Agent of the Year Awards.

Unlike typical real estate awards, The Agent of the Year Awards isn’t like your typical real estate award.

No entry fee whatsoever

No nomination necessary

No lengthy application process

And the winner won’t be selected only by their sales volume, commission dollars, or influence and social media following.

The criteria for the Agent of the Year Awards are crystal-clear and totally different: We’re basing this on verified client reviews.

We believe that when agents transparently represent their service and standards with transaction-backed client reviews, everyone wins.

And hey, if YOU win… you might even get a chance to see this silly blue tuxedo in action. We already have it on hand.

Enter to win the Agent of the Year Awards

From now through Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 (11:59 Pacific Time), agents can enter to win by following these three steps:

Activate your free RateMyAgent Profile. Collect verified RateMyAgent reviews, linked to the transaction. Keep doing what you do best and serve your clients well.

That’s it! You are eligible to win an award if you have activated your profile and started collecting verified reviews on RateMyAgent. From there, our proprietary algorithm will consider agents with at least five transactions. Each transaction must be tied to at least one positive, verified review. We then calculate both verified and unverified reviews captured from coast to coast and surface the top agents based on customer feedback.

Statewide, regional and national winners

We don’t believe in just awarding one lone agent. You have many opportunities to be recognized!

Each state will have a top 20 and one statewide Agent of the Year. And within each of the 7 U.S. geographic regions, we’ll name a top 10 and a regional Agent of the Year.

The regional winner with the highest overall score will go on to claim their title as the 2021 U.S. Agent of the Year. The title winner will be announced exclusively at Inman Connect in January.

Hey! I’m part of a team, how does this work for me?

We’re just getting started and for the 2021 awards, we’ll be considering each individual agent separately — even if they’re part of a rockstar team like yours. Starting next year, we’ll be offering a different setup for teams.

We hope this doesn’t discourage you or your teammates. If anything, it gives each individual agent and team member a chance to build up their own repository of reviews (and the SEO that goes with them). Plus, if you’re really a powerhouse… you and your team could work to claim more than one spot in your statewide rankings!

Join us to become undisruptable

RateMyAgent understands what a review actually embodies — your hard work, long hours, heart, and soul — and how it’s all for the sake of serving your clients well. Together, by focusing on your service and excellence, we can work to end your distraction (and disruption), and collectively raise the bar in real estate.

Join us by claiming your RateMyAgent profile and collecting verified client reviews.