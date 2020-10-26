At any moment on any day, the following happens almost simultaneously:

A consumer wants to list their home or buy a new one.

A Realtor wants to find qualified new clients looking to buy or sell.

In a perfect world, these two would find each other easily. One needs a trusted advisor who can guide them through the transaction from start to finish. The other needs to know the prospect is highly motivated and not just haphazardly exploring possibilities.

The internet is the first place both parties go. Portals, brokerage sites, and other aggregators offer access for consumers but gate the information about properties and agents behind filters. Consumers have to fill out forms, click boxes, and enter search criteria simply to get started.

FastExpert has a better approach.

FastExpert provides prospective buyers and sellers with the profiles of local, trusted agents, along with the information that validates their status as experts: their total sales, years of experience, total transactions, and average price point. The results are nearly instantaneous–delivering local real estate professionals without having to complete lengthy forms.

“Our goal is to be a resource for expedited, trustworthy assistance with the home buying and selling process,” said Andrew Te, CEO of FastExpert. “It’s a nearly frictionless experience for the user. And then we help agents connect with prospects, delivering local leads into their pipeline.”

Consumers know more information about the real estate market than ever before. But that hasn’t undermined the need for an agent. In fact, trusted local experts are more important than ever, and buyers and sellers know their future and financial health are shaped by the agent they select.

“This is about more than brand awareness for agents,” Te explained. “You upload your transaction data, your expertise, your specializations, and hard-earned credentials… all at no cost.” Then FastExpert delivers your information to the local buyers and sellers who come to the site, collecting a referral fee when the transaction is completed.

“FastExpert isn’t just a database. They care about the consumer experience first and foremost, which helps me deliver a higher level of service excellence,” said Joy Daniels from Harrisburg, Pa.

Learn more about FastExpert.com.