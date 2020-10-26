With mortgage rates still at record-lows, refinancing continues to be a powerful tool to lighten the debt burden of most homeowners. Unfortunately, lower-income borrowers often hold back on striking a better deal and the housing industry may not recognize the extent to which refinancing improves the odds of sustainable homeownership for this customer group.

By working with consumers to address their misconceptions regarding refinancing, housing professionals can help eligible low-income borrowers take full advantage of this opportunity to lower their monthly mortgage payments and better position themselves financially during the current recession.

A 1% reduction in interest rate for a $125,000, 30-year mortgage can generate $70 in monthly savings or $840 annually—a meaningful difference for a low-income household.

Uncertainty and financial anxiety for low-income homeowners

Low-income homeowners may be unsure if they can refinance their mortgage, or they may believe the rules preclude them from switching out a higher-rate loan with a less-costly one. Some may perceive that lenders aren’t motivated to do business with them as refinance customers.

The larger the loan transaction, the more it stands to discourage some borrowers from going through the loan process again, even if it puts them ahead in the long run. Aggregating documentation for a new mortgage can feel overwhelming, especially if an applicant thinks they have low odds of getting an offer that makes refinancing worthwhile.

There may be a gap in understanding the break-even point on a refinance considering closing costs; a $250 decrease in monthly payments recoups $3,000 in addition to the loan balance in a 12-month period.

How refinancing can help low-income homeowners

Refinancing with a new loan can improve a low-income borrower’s situation by:

Freeing up money each month that’s no longer required for the mortgage to offset other living expenses or to build savings

Increasing equity faster by switching to a shorter-term loan that’s affordable at a lower rate

Switching to a fixed-rate mortgage from an adjustable rate mortgage to limit the risk of future, higher interest

Switching to a fixed-rate mortgage from an adjustable rate mortgage to limit the risk of future, higher interest Lowering private mortgage insurance (PMI) by switching from a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage to a conventional loan with cancellable, lower-cost mortgage insurance (MI)

Eliminating mortgage insurance outright if the loan-to-value ratio on the home is greater than80% at refinancing

Financial realities and misconceptions about refinancing

Closing costs for a new mortgage average about $5,000, but this shouldn’t be an automatic deal-breaker for borrowers with less cash on hand to pay them. What matters is their personal situation and the degree to which savings outweigh expenses. It may make sense to finance closing costs in the loan amount or through a slightly higher interest rate. Low-income borrowers may also be eligible for grants to cover the closing costs.

Another important advantage is that, for many low-income borrowers, lenders will still be able to refinance their mortgages without having to pay a fee of 50 basis points on the amount of the new loan. The rule, which takes effect on December 1st, exempts these borrowers:

Borrowers with loan balances of less than $125,000, nearly half of which are held by low-income borrowers whose annual income is under 80% of the area median income (AMI) where their home is located.

Freddie Mac’s Home Possible® mortgage is used to refinance, even if the balance is more than $125,000.

Here are ways to promote refinancing to low-income borrowers

Create a consumer campaign dispelling the myths discouraging refinancing.

Produce educational materials on how proceeds from a cash-out refinance can fund home repairs to improve home value or lower utility costs.

Provide training that walks borrowers through the cost-benefit analysis of refinancing.

Learn more about providing step-by-step guidance on refinancing.

Get more information about My Home from Freddie Mac and how you can leverage this helpful information for low-income members of your network.