Back office software is the backbone of your business. Changing how it runs and what software you use is a big step, and it’s something that often gets put off for far too long.

Uncertainty and fear are powerful hurdles to change. Decision-makers are often stuck thinking about how much they’ve invested and the potential disruption of change. As they say, the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t. But while change is hard, it is also inevitable—and necessary.

In our new Virtual Age, your customers expect instantaneous responses and useful information. Your agents and admins want tools that help them do their work on the go. Underperforming back office software, or worse yet, no back office software at all, is no longer an option to succeed today. Companies that have embraced technology are the ones who were primed and ready to deal with major disruption, and now they’re the ones increasing their sales.

Knowing it’s time to upgrade your back office is the first major step. Here are five things you should consider:

1. Has the ROI on your current solution decreased?

Software investments should pay for themselves in increased productivity, efficiency, customer satisfaction, and more. Is your current solution still providing the return it did when you bought it? If not, can you pinpoint why? Is the issue something you can fix or is it a dealbreaker?

2. Are you pouring money into software that isn’t paying you back?

Even the very best investments need a little maintenance now and then. Just like you might decide to redo a kitchen or put on a deck to a home to increase its use and value, you might also decide to add a new back office feature or make hardware investments so your office tools run better. But are you constantly making investments that don’t pay you back?

3. Does your team say they wish they had better technology?

A survey by the National Association of REALTORS® found that 35% of agents wished brokers provided better technology to help them do their jobs. Can the same be said of your office staff? Listen to why they do things the way they do. How satisfied are they with your current software? They might not be thinking strategically about change—that’s your job—but they’re a great source to help you identify gaps and spot inefficiencies.

4. Is your provider hard to get a hold of or even completely MIA?

Your back office provider should continue to earn your business, even if you’ve worked with them for years. Have they been taken over by an unresponsive company? Are they slow to respond? Has customer service deteriorated?

5. How often do you get updates and enhancements?

Back office programs are a big investment, and you want to make sure to get your money’s worth. Today, the best back office solutions include regular free updates to make your solution even better. Continuous improvement is crucial to the health and success of your business, and your solution should grow and improve with you.

Doing business without your back office would be, in a word, impossible. It’s no wonder why the prospect of changing it is so daunting. Change is inevitable, but it’s also an opportunity to improve and grow. Change gives you the chance to do something great. Find out more about upgrading your back office here.

Rachel Bottineau is an experienced brokerage operations leader. She has helped thousands of brokerages implement back and front office software over the past 15 years and is a key resource for advice on the who, what, and why for brokerage technology.