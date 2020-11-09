Over the years, it’s been our privilege to partner with industry leaders when they have game-changing news to share. From product launches to acquisitions, we’ve partnered with leading brands to craft high-performing campaigns that deliver on specific goals.

Homelight was preparing to launch its new Cash Close product and selected Inman to be the launchpad for the company’s next exciting chapter.

Keller Williams selected Inman for two exciting initiatives: the launch of Gary Keller’s Think Like a CEO podcast and the release of their new consumer mobile app.

Knock partnered with Inman to announce its Home Swap solution and to deliver unprecedented reach and unparalleled engagement with top agents in specific markets.

These are just a few examples of how Inman can join forces with companies on new initiatives and headline-grabbing launches. And we’re very pleased to expand that capability to more companies in 2021.

A thoughtful, goal-driven campaign to unveil your hard work

Inman Announcements combine proven tactics with out-of-the-box ideas, all strategically designed around achieving maximum reach and engagement with a target audience. Brands can leverage this catalog of campaigns to:

Introduce a new product or solution offering

Make a major industry announcement

Target your message to specific audiences or geographic markets

The Inman Partnership team works side by side with companies that want to reach the players within the industry, spotlighting the way each brand aligns with real estate professionals. From comprehensive digital reach to unique event engagement, each Announcement is crafted with the goal in mind.

Talk to the partnership team about your upcoming news and catapult your launch to the forefront of the industry.