Following spirited discussions, the trade group’s Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee approved 8 MLS standards that will now go to the NAR board of directors on Nov. 13.

After a lively and wide-ranging debate, a committee of the National Association of Realtors has shelved, at least for now, a controversial proposal that would have required listings submitted to Realtor-affiliated multiple listing services to include a property address that would be visible to other subscribers.

NAR’s Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee also approved eight policy change proposals that will now go forward the trade group’s board of directors on Friday, Nov. 13. The proposals, created by the committee’s MLS Standards Work Group, would mandate that agents and brokers who receive more than three administrative sanctions in a calendar year be required to attend a hearing and would mandate that MLSs process complaints anonymously when the complainant requests it.

The proposed standards would also require that MLSs implement a process for identifying potential violations of fair housing laws, that MLSs provide the same data fields under Web API data feeds that they provide under other types of feeds, and that MLSs display customer service and technical support contact information on their websites. MLSs would also be required to require that agents and brokers submit accurate listing data and correct any known errors.

Nearly all of the nine policy proposals prompted discussion during a nearly three-hour committee meeting, but none more so than the proposal to require property addresses be submitted to MLSs when an address exists. The proposal did not pertain to disclosure to the public, but rather to other members of the same MLS.

The stated rational for the proposal was: “The property address is a key piece of listing content needed by brokers and licensees to serve the interests of their clients and customers. Disclosure of a listing address at the time of filing is consistent with the MLS’s three tenets of: efficiency, transparency, and collaboration.”

But some on the committee wanted exceptions for when law enforcement or other government officials who deemed address disclosure a safety issue or for celebrity clients who didn’t want other agents giving out their addresses to news media.

Shawn Dauphine, MLS director for the Houston Association of Realtors, noted that HAR implemented a “private per seller” property class months ago that allowed listings to not be distributed to any public listing sites in order to entice sellers to list in the MLS who might have otherwise kept their properties off the MLS.

Out of 41,000 listings in the MLS, only 32 have chosen to use that class and only eight of those 32 have chosen to not include an address, according to Dauphine.

“These are very edge cases. I think we all agree that an address is very important to a listing and 99.999 percent of the cases there’s going to be an address in the MLS because the seller wants people to know where his property is located and he wants to sell the property,” he said.

“But there are edge cases … whether it’s law enforcement, somebody who’s a victim of domestic violence, or a high-profile client. There are cases, where the address may not want to be displayed, that we want them to put it in the MLS. We want other participants to have a chance to preview those listings, where they traditionally haven’t done that before.”

He proposed an amendment that would require addresses be entered if they are “publicly marketed,” not just when an address exists. Others spoke in favor of the amendment, but Debbie Wey, vice president of MLS administration at Canopy MLS in Charlotte, North Carolina, spoke against it.

“If you don’t publish the address on the listing that requires the cooperating broker to contact the listing broker to get more information about the listing, to potentially show the property, which impedes the ability of that transaction to happen and it gives the listing broker the opportunity to pick and choose what communications they want to respond to,” she said.

Others said MLSs should be able to tailor their local rules to handle such seller requests rather than instituting a national policy.

Developing…

