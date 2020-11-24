Once synonymous with huge crowds and in-store shoving matches, Black Friday is going to look different in 2020. The biggest shopping day of the year has morphed into a days-long event, with some retailers offering online deals all month long. After a tumultuous year of pandemic-related closures, retailers are especially eager to draw in buyers so expect slashed prices on everything from the latest Apple products to trendy home décor pieces.

As always, we’ve put together the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for every type of agent — as well as a few ideas for those who want to get an early start on holiday shopping for colleagues, family members and clients.

For the new agent

First-year agents are often surprised by how much time they spend online and just how quickly a phone or tablet battery can drain when they’re on the go. Both sleek and heavy-duty Anker chargers will be slashed by up to 60 percent on the company’s site and Amazon.

Smart Watch:

Smart watches are one of the most common items to see major Black Friday cuts. They are also particularly helpful to a new agent who cannot always glance at their phone due to frequent showings and driving. Multiple generations of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be cut in price at Best Buy — $340 for the latest version and $180 for a thinner, Active 2 model.

Leather Document Case:

A first-year agent will certainly need a comfortable way to carry everything from documents to their laptop. Tap into Black Friday deals to get ones that, like the Ted Baker Nylon Document Bag (down to $75.60 from $189) or the Uri Minkoff Fulton Leather Briefcase (50 percent off $385), are at once comfortable and stylish.

Car Organizer:

The tell-tale sign of a new real estate agent is a messy car — many underestimate just how much they will be driving back and forth and throwing things into the car on short notice. A gift like this Drive Auto Products car organizer is an inexpensive ($23.99) yet incredibly useful gift that will be slashed in price even more throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Inman membership and Connect deals:

Start your real estate career off right with an Inman membership — a yearlong subscription to Inman is down to $89 (normally $199) from Tuesday, November 24th and throughout Black Friday weekend. The offer includes a ticket to December Connect Now, our final virtual conference of the year, and three downloadable real estate handbooks.

You can also get a $79 bundle for both December’s Connect Now and our flagship online Inman Connect conference in January. For all eight of our 2021 events, take advantage of the $199 All Access Pass.

A Tripod:

A good tripod is another tech accessory that is great to have but most do not think to get for themselves. Give your first-year agent a head start on video marketing with this Asteroom Tripod (down to $84.99 from $99) from Black Friday and through Cyber Monday. Use it to prop up your phone and get quality video home tours without a serious camera.

For the quarantined agent

With coffee shops opening and closing, having a good coffee shop at home has become an essential. How else are you going to survive the all-hours online showings and increased workload?

The Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod will be dropped in price to $35 from $59.99 at Walmart while the Nespresso CitiZ will be cut by more than $90.

If you’re not going out to social events, you may as well play games that help you hone your real estate skills. Created by Rich Dad investor Robert Kiyosaki, the Cashflow 101 game is an adult board game about home investment and other real estate principles. It is not cheap ($125) so take advantage of Amazon’s Black Friday deals to get one.

Agents stuck at home are likely still buried with work but, during the quiet moments, a challenge like this 500-piece gradient puzzle will help pass the boredom. Take advantage of the sitewide 15-percent-off Black Friday discount to snag one of Areaware’s most popular versions, in which one bright color slowly blends into another.

Brooklinen Sheets Or Duvets:

If you’re going against the advice of chiropractors and working from your bed, you may as well have good sheets. Brooklinen’s Black Friday 20-percent-off-everything sale has already begun and can be used to snag a classic duvet cover (normally $119) or a bundle of its high-thread-count bedsheets (normally $240 for a set).

An electric wine opener looks sleek and will be helpful to agents who are doing brokerage-wide happy hours from home. With site-wide cuts on home appliances and shipping throughout Black Friday weekend, now is a good time to get one like this Secura version (normally $19.99) on Amazon.

For the pampered agent

Known for luxe materials and fashion-forward designs, Jonathan Adler’s products are a status symbol for design aficionados. With the site offering up 30 percent off of one’s entire purchase, now could be the time to get the pricey carpet that you or another luxury-loving agent always wanted.

Custom Stationery:

Personalized stationery adds a level of sophistication to any note you send as an agent. It is an expensive gift but luxury letterpress company Sugarpaper will be offering up to 20 percent off its personalized stationery sets between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Stylish Slippers:

A pair of non-embarrassing slippers is a very handy thing to have when entering homes for examination or showings. This patterned Natori pair has already been dropped to $112 from $150 at Neiman Marcus and will be priced down even further for Black Friday.

No one’s day has not been made by a surprise basket full of gourmet goodies — particularly when they’re Italian delicacies such as gorgonzola and tomato jam. If you’re looking to treat yourself or a major client, use Neiman Marcus’ $50-off-orders-over-$200 discount to secure a high-end antipasti basket.

Designer MOMA Décor:

The Museum Of Modern Art’s Design Store is a perennial source of stylish design pieces and trendy knickknacks — ones that are often too expensive and frivolous to buy without some kind of sale. With the store offering discounts throughout the weekend, you can get anything from this funky loop chair to one of these geographic Scandinavian vases.

For the Zoom-obsessed agent

More and more buyers are now asking about virtual security systems and other smart appliances when touring homes. If you want to score one for yourself, everywhere from Walmart to Verizon and Amazon is offering up to 50 percent off on various Arlo products — check out the latest Arlo Pro 4 for the most comprehensive system.

iPad Pro:

The iPad Pro has been a longtime agent favorite for being both portable and easy to work on. Agents who want to spoil a colleague, family member or themselves over the holidays may want to get one now — Apple, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will all be slashing the price of the tablet this weekend.

If you’re the type of agent who likes both jotting things down by hand and having everything on your computer, a smart pen is just one such option. The SyncPen smart pen lets you write into an electronic notebook that automatically syncs it to the cloud. Their Black Friday sale has already kicked off, with the set now offered for $149.99 (normally $199.99).

A Good Printer:

With everyone eying the latest phone or smart watch, buying a printer often feels like a luxury and non-essential. Still, having a way to print off documents or photos can really make an agent’s job easier. For listing photos, check out the Canon Mini Printer ($40 off from $129.99) at Target or the heavy-duty HP OfficeJet Pro (up to 40 percent off sitewide).

It’s not a tech toy but a standing desk will be appreciated by anyone who spends the vast part of their day online and worries about a sedentary lifestyle. Normally $710, the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is already on sale for $603 in advance of Black Friday.

For the agent who needs a quarantine project

Smart Indoor Garden:

While waiting for a return to social outings and better times, many have taken to growing herbs like basil and parsley at home. An indoor smart garden like the AeroGarden also looks impressive at an open house — it lets you grow up to six herbs at once and will be down to $89.99 (originally $119.99) for Black Friday at Kohl’s.

Video Gear And Software:

Year after year, upping one’s video game is a consistent resolution for agents, but many have actually started filming more in quarantine. Score deals on filming gear like the GoPro Hero9 camera ($50 off $450) or Adobe editing software (you can get a year of both Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for $90) throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Frank Gehry’s MasterClass:

For Black Friday, the popular MasterClass online streaming platform is offering its All-Access Pass for 50 percent off ($90 instead of $180) — online courses on everything from sales and persuasion to a design class taught by renowned architect Frank Gehry will be of particular interest to agents.

Drill Or Tool Set:

Along with being useful for the quarantine home project, a drill or fancy toolset is a must for agents who focus on flipping or transforming rundown homes. Throughout the weekend, you will see many hardware retailers slash prices on their products — from this Ryobi six-tool kit set (down to $199) to up to 60 percent off on all DeWalt drills on Amazon.

This sleek cordless vacuum cleaner is normally pretty pricey ($549.99) but is a particularly handy thing to have both at home and in one’s car prior to a showing — you can use it to give a home a last-minute clean as you walk in. This year, it is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy.

