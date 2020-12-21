The spirit of Christmas is in full swing, and even a real estate giant like Zillow has proven it can show a little holiday cheer.

The online marketplace has a listing for Santa’s house — off market, of course — that’s now complete with a 3D home tour and video tour for all those itching to get a glimpse of Santa’s home life when he’s not busy on the job.

The “toy-lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres” includes Santa’s three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, as well as multiple tiny homes for all his elf workers. In addition, the Jolly Old Elf’s complex is made complete with a “state-of-the-art toy-making facility,” a garage that can hold a sleigh and stable space for eight reindeer — plus the occasional “red-nosed company” on blustery nights.

While Santa’s home maintains its “Old World charm” from its 1800s-era construction, the listing notes that it also features modern-day amenities due to a recent renovation.

One of the home’s outstanding features is an impressive floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace — complete with stockings hung with care. A well-equipped kitchen boasts an oven with 12 different cookie settings and cocoa on tap. Santa’s study features a grand writing desk, as well as breathtaking views of the North Pole’s natural scenery from a robust semi-circular window on the adjoining wall.

Each elf’s tiny home is unique, “like snowflakes,” and include the following design concepts: tiny farmhouse, rusting mini cabin and petite bamboo bungalow.

The property’s current Zestimate is $764,389.

According to Zillow, the Clauses claimed their home on the company’s website in 2016, updating the listing’s home facts and adding new photos.

“It’s always fun to get a peek inside famous and well-known houses, and Santa’s North Pole home is one of the most famous in the world,” Jeremy Wacksman, president of Zillow, said in a statement in 2018. “We’re excited to let kids around the world get a first-hand look at how Santa lives when he’s not out delivering presents.”

Zillow
