Stop pushing clients toward decisions, broker-owner Deb Siefkin writes, and start helping them understand the tradeoffs and the reasoning behind their move.

I sat with a young couple recently who had two children and another baby on the way. They had outgrown the house months earlier. Toys had overtaken the dining room. One parent was working from a bedroom corner office. Adding another child to the current setup already felt overwhelming.

They knew they needed more space.

But every time we started discussing next steps, the conversation drifted back to the same issue.

“We just can’t stomach giving up this interest rate.”

On paper, they were in a strong position. They had equity in the current home, stable income and a clear practical reason to move. Emotionally, though, the decision felt far more complicated than the numbers suggested.

At one point, the husband looked at me and said, “I feel like we’d be giving up one of the best financial decisions we ever made.”

That sentence changed the conversation.

Because what he was describing was not resistance to moving itself. They had already accepted that the current house no longer fit their lives. What they were struggling with was the feeling of losing financial ground in order to solve a life problem.

The low mortgage payment had become emotionally tied to security, competence and stability. Trading it for a larger payment felt less like upgrading homes and more like voluntarily stepping backward financially, even though their family had clearly outgrown the space.

The hesitation is not always about the move

They are not resisting the decision. They are resisting the perceived loss attached to the decision.

One of the biggest mistakes we can make in this market is assuming hesitant sellers simply do not want to move. A lot of them already know they need to. What they are struggling with is not the move itself. It is what the move represents emotionally and financially.

There is no shortage of tactical responses available for this moment. Rate buydowns, recast scenarios, assumable mortgages, payment comparisons and creative financing strategies can absolutely help the right client. But agents sometimes move to solutions before fully understanding what the seller believes they are giving up in the process.

If the emotional concern underneath the hesitation is never identified clearly, even good financial strategies can feel incomplete because they answer the math without addressing the meaning attached to the math.

Clients usually reveal what they are protecting

I think agents miss the underlying issue because the hesitation usually shows up disguised as a market conversation.

The seller keeps bringing up interest rates. They keep saying they are “waiting to see what happens.” They revisit pricing after already agreeing to a strategy. They tour homes enthusiastically, then pull back once the conversation turns to payments and timing.

From the outside, it can look like indecision. The instinct is to solve the problem with more information, stronger persuasion or greater urgency. But sometimes the seller is not resisting the decision at all. They are grieving something they have not fully named yet.

Clients usually tell you what they are protecting long before they tell you what they are afraid of.

Sometimes the concern sounds financial: “We’d be doubling our rate.”

Underneath it is usually emotional: “What if we regret losing the stability we worked so hard to build?”

Those are very different conversations.

When clients tell me they are worried about the payment, I often follow with questions like, “Tell me what feels most uncomfortable about it?” or “What part of this feels risky to you?” That is usually where the real conversation starts.

Here’s where to start when communicating with sellers

Implement these four strategies to improve your client communication.

1. Separate the house problem from the mortgage problem

A family may truly need more space while still grieving the loss of a low payment. Both things can be true at the same time.

Clients often calm down once they realize they are allowed to acknowledge both realities without feeling irrational or irresponsible.

2. Help clients compare tradeoffs rather than ideal outcomes

Many sellers get mentally trapped comparing today’s low payment with tomorrow’s higher payment. But the real comparison may be low payment versus daily stress, financial efficiency versus family functionality, short-term comfort versus long-term fit.

Sometimes I will ask, “If rates had stayed at 3 percent, would this move feel obvious to you?” That question usually helps isolate whether the hesitation is really about the move itself or about the emotional weight attached to today’s financing environment.

3. Normalize uncertainty without feeding panic

Clients are often looking for permission to think clearly again. They are overwhelmed by headlines, social media commentary and conflicting market opinions. If an agent jumps immediately into urgency or hard persuasion, the client’s anxiety usually increases instead of decreases.

4. Calm interpretation tends to work better

Phrases like

“This is a tradeoff conversation, not a right-versus-wrong conversation” or

“Two things can be true at once. The move can make sense, and the payment can still feel uncomfortable”

often do more to move the conversation forward than any tactical pitch.

Not every seller should move right now. Sometimes staying put really is the better decision. But even then, clients benefit from having the conversation framed clearly rather than emotionally.

The information gap has narrowed dramatically. Clients can calculate payments, compare scenarios and study market trends before they ever call us. But many still need help interpreting tradeoffs in the context of their actual lives.

That requires more than presenting information. It requires listening carefully enough to understand what clients believe they are protecting, then helping them determine whether protecting it is still serving the life they are trying to build.

The agents who become most valuable in this environment will probably not be the ones who are best at pushing people toward decisions. They will be the ones who are best at helping people understand the tradeoffs clearly enough to make peace with them.

Deb Siefkin is a practicing broker and founder of RightSize Realty Associates. Get connected on LinkedIn and Instagram.