More than 840,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week as lawmakers agreed on a stimulus deal. Meanwhile, Goggle searches for “file for unemployment” soared

The total number of new unemployment claims dropped for the second consecutive week, last week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. A total of 841,111 Americans filed a new unemployment claim last week, down 31,736 from the previous week.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, Americans filed 787,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week but still historically high for weekly claims. The week included the Christmas holiday.

Despite the dip, Goggle searches for “file for unemployment” are spiking, a sign that claims could be increasing in the new year, according to Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota.

The number of continued claims for the week ending December 12 was reported at 19.6 million, compared to just 1.8 million the same week in 2019.

The new numbers come less than a week after Congress agreed on a COVID-19 stimulus deal, which continues to expand unemployment to freelancers and boost the state-led programs by an additional $300 per week.

The bill, which was signed Sunday by President Donald Trump, also includes $600 stimulus checks, an extension of the eviction moratorium and rental assistance.

Email Patrick Kearns

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New Year's Sale: Join us for January Connect + 9 Connect Now events next year. You'll thank yourself later.SEE THE DEALS×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription