2021 has arrived, which means another year full of the best events in the industry.

We’re kicking off the new year with January’s flagship 3-day Inman Connect, followed by the continuation of our 1-day Connect Now series in February and March.

Join us for January Connect plus all 9 Connect Now events next year for only $229!

Inman Connect January is bursting with the industry leaders, top-producers, and subject matter experts you know and love, plus some exciting new names and faces. Check out this impressive list:

  • Chris Stuart, CEO & President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
  • Josh Team, President, Keller Williams
  • Ivy Zelman, CEO, Zelman & Associates
  • Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar Group
  • Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin
  • Marki Lemons-Ryhal, Marki Lemons Unlimited
  • Tom Willerer, Chief Product Officer, Opendoor
  • Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group
  • M. Ryan Gorman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Coldwell Banker
  • Julie Faupel, Founder & CEO, REALM
  • Mike DelPrete, Real Estate Tech Strategist
  • Sean Black, Co-Founder & CEO, Knock
  • Chelsea Peitz, National Director of Social Sales, Fidelity National Financial
  • David Doctorow, CEO, Move, Inc.
  • Skylar Olsen, Principal Economist, ClimateCheck
  • Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX
  • Katie Lance, CEO & Owner, Katie Lance Consulting

We may not be able to gather in New York City just yet, but we’re bringing all of the energy and excitement to you wherever you are. Join us January 26-28.

We’ll keep the connection and insights going monthly throughout the year with 1-day Inman Connect Nows. Join us to stay ahead of the competition and on top of the latest tools and trends.

Your tickets include live access plus all the replays. Engage live when you can, and watch and rewatch the replays when it’s best for you.

This New Year’s Sale ends January 5. Reserve your spot now!

