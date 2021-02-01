In the above session from Inman Connect, Rich Gaasenbeek of IXACT Contact and Travis Saxton from T3 Sixty share key takeaways around why brokers need to understand agent personas and how they can utilize them to enhance their training, tools, support, and lead generation tips to succeed. Included in the IXACT Contact platform:
- Robust real estate CRM
- Powerful email marketing platform
- Responsive agent websites
- Automated social media posting
- Concierge customer service
Learn more about IXACT Contact today.