Construction employment declined by 61,000 as the real estate industry yearns for more housing.

The U.S. unemployment rate stayed steady at 6.2 percent in February, with total nonfarm payrolls rising only 379,000. Job gains came mostly in leisure and hospitality as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, but the construction sector suffered at a time when the real estate industry is suffering through historically low inventory.

The total number of jobs created actually beat the 200,000 estimated by economists, but unemployment in the U.S. remains much higher than in pre-pandemic times.

“Payrolls are showing green shoots of recovery as the pandemic’s winter wave recedes, but still a long way to go,” Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor’s senior economist, said in a statement.

Construction employment fell by 61,000 in February, but those losses were not entirely unexpected, according to Odeta Kushi, the senior economist at First American. The heaviest losses came in nonresidential specialty trade contractors and civil engineering construction.

“Winter Storm Uri weighed on construction employment this month,” Kushi added on Twitter.

The real estate industry lost 4,500 jobs in February, but all of the losses came in the rental and leasing segment of the industry.

The release of the February jobs report comes a day after the U.S. released its weekly unemployment claims, which rose by 32,000 to 748,000 total workers filing first-time unemployment claims for the week ending February 26.

“The economy has only regained 58 percent of the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, but the recovery has momentum now,” Kushi said. “Successful vaccine dissemination may help the hardest-hit sectors recover, providing a boost to the labor market, with faster growth skewed to the services sector.”

Email Patrick Kearns

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription