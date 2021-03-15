Have you ever dreamed of owning your own brokerage? For many of us, it’s a goal that seems far-fetched or out of reach. What is holding you back?

Maybe you’ve become comfortable with where you’re at and lost your desire to achieve more? Perhaps it is fear? Or a lack of belief in yourself and your abilities?

News flash: You can do this!

Iron Valley Real Estate has helped many agents take their careers to the next level and move into ownership roles. Rob Cleapor, chief operating officer, has watched firsthand as these agents have overcome many obstacles on their journey to ownership.

“In the past five years, we have grown from one location in Pennsylvania to 26 locations across six states,” Cleapor explained. “Within those 26 locations, we have over 40 different owners/partners. Each one of those individuals has had to conquer something that stood in their way when making that jump from agent to owner.”

“What we do is take those triumphs and weave them into the fibers that make up who we are as a brokerage today,” continued Cleapor. “We’ve had agents say, ‘I’d love to take that next step, but I have no idea how to run a business.’ In response, we began devoting time during franchise on-boarding to focus on business ownership basics. We’ve also heard, ‘I know how to manage people, but I’m not­ good at technology.’ We responded by partnering with some of the top technology companies in our industry that provide every tool an owner needs to be successful. And the list goes on.”

Iron Valley also rolled out a company-wide rebrand that not only stands out from the pack, but also includes detailed brand standards and guidelines. They added a corporate Marketing Director to support owners with company-wide marketing initiatives, as well as a corporate Director of Human Resources & Compliance to support owners with HR issues and franchise compliance. IVRE also offers recruiting assistance, as well as Franchise Support Consultants who are available 24/7 for assistance.

“One of our slogans is, ‘Our Tools. Your Success,’” said Cleapor. “We want to ensure potential owners that we have the tools and systems in place to allow them to overcome those fears that keep them from taking the jump into ownership. We want to propel them into a successful career as an owner, and we want them to know that we’ll be there to support them every step of the way.”

Iron Valley Real Estate is a fast-growing brokerage with the mission to democratize opportunity in the real estate space by giving real estate professionals the tools they need to succeed. The brokerage understands that the foundation of the company’s success is built on the success of their franchisees, so it’s their goal to give them the opportunity to be profitable.

Come grow with them!