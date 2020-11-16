No matter who you are, what size market you’re in, or how long you’ve been in real estate, you have been faced with the same important, career-defining decision in your journey: what brokerage is going to be the best fit for me?

The choices are endless. There are big names and small mom and pops. There are the old-school groups that have been around forever and the new kids on the block. Each one brings its own unique set of tools, commissions, and promises.

So how do you know where you’ll fit in the best? Where you’ll be able to find success and build the career you’ve always dreamed of building? Here are a few tips that may help you when faced with this important decision:

Consider the culture. Workplace culture is more important now than ever before. No one wants to wake up each day and dread going to work at a place where they don’t fit in. We all deserve to work in an environment where we feel supported, empowered and accepted for who we are. Make sure the culture at a brokerage you’re considering aligns with what is important to you. Take a look at tools and technology. Some brokerages will give you everything they feel you need to succeed, nicely wrapped up and packaged in a box with a bow. Others will give you guidance on what they recommend and then leave it up to you. Ultimately, you need to decide what’s best. Make sure you know what a brokerage offers and if it will work for you before you sign on. Carefully look at commissions. This point is pretty straight forward, but it’s worth pointing out. Some brokerages take more than others. Sometimes it’s right there in the split, other times it’s buried in fees or hidden in other ways. Before signing on with anyone, make sure you have a full understanding of exactly what’s in it for you. Buy into the business model. Most of us get into real estate because we seek independence. We want to be our own boss, create our own business, and design our future. We want flexibility and the opportunity to be ourselves. There are brokerages out there that support this vision and encourage entrepreneurship. There are also brokerages that provide assurance with predetermined tracks and set production requirements. Make sure the brokerage you’re considering supports your desired path.

Selecting the right brokerage can shape your path to success. It can lead you on a journey that you enjoy every day or take you down a path of regret. The truth of the matter is, there is no singular brokerage that is the best choice for each and every one of us. Only you know what is important to you, which will ultimately lead to your happiness and bring you success. Your mark is yours to make, go ahead and do your thing!

