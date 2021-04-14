Mortgage lenders saw record volume in 2020, with refinances leading the way. Here are the top lenders that dominated refinances last year.

In order to survive the year lenders just came through, they were forced to dominate 2020 mortgage refinances to meet the boom brought on by low interest rates.

While purchase originations were up, driven by an unprecedented demand for new homes, refinances were the product that truly dominated mortgage lending in 2020. The refinancing share of total originations by dollar volume increased to 55 percent in 2020 from 34 percent in 2019, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Mortgage Bankers Performance Report.

For the mortgage industry as a whole, the MBA estimates production volume at $3.83 trillion in 2020 – the highest annual volume ever reported and up significantly from $2.25 trillion in 2019.

For comparison, the lender with the highest level of purchase volume reported $60.12 billion in purchase originations, while the lender with the highest level of refinance volume reported $274.14 in purchase originations.

Using 2020 HMDA data, iEmergent determined the top mortgage lenders in refinances by volume, excluding multi-family loans. The analysis includes single-family 1-4 residential loans as well as manufactured homes.

Here are the top 10 lenders that dominated refinance lending in 2020:

10. U.S. Bank – $33.69 billion

Total refinances: 101,144

Average refi loan size: $333,078

Percent volume increase from 2019: 73.9 percent

9. Mr Cooper – $35.09 billion

Total refinances: 141,869

Average refi loan size: $247,331

Percent volume increase from 2019: 86.9 percent

8. Caliber Home Loans – $38.96 billion

Total refinances: 125,885

Average refi loan size: $309,499

Percent volume increase from 2019: 11.9 percent

7. Bank of America – $47 billion

Total refinances: 100,557

Average refi loan size: $467,423

Percent volume increase from 2019: 329.2 percent

6. JPMorgan Chase – $62.96 billion

Total refinances: 155,804

Average refi loan size: $404,067

Percent volume increase from 2019: 248.3 percent

5. Wells Fargo – $63.39 billion

Total refinances: 182,062

Average refi loan size: $348,163

Percent volume increase from 2019: 190.1 percent

4. loanDepot – $72.43 billion

Total refinances: 209,661

Average refi loan size: $345,480

Percent volume increase from 2019: 61.2 percent

3. Freedom Mortgage Corp. – $92.85 billion

Total refinances: 366,928

Average refi loan size: $253,045

Percent volume increase from 2019: 255 percent

2. United Wholesale Mortgage – $139.83 billion

Total refinances: 427,719

Average refi loan size: $326,932

Percent volume increase from 2019: 140.8 percent

1. Rocket Mortgage – $274.14 billion

Total refinances: 997,523

Average refi loan size: $274,816

Percent volume increase from 2019: 170.1 percent

Top 10 mortgage lenders by 2020 refinance dollar volume

Source: iEmergent.

