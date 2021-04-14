Mortgage lenders saw record volume in 2020, with refinances leading the way. Here are the top lenders that dominated refinances last year.

In order to survive the year lenders just came through, they were forced to dominate 2020 mortgage refinances to meet the boom brought on by low interest rates. 

While purchase originations were up, driven by an unprecedented demand for new homes, refinances were the product that truly dominated mortgage lending in 2020. The refinancing share of total originations by dollar volume increased to 55 percent in 2020 from 34 percent in 2019, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Mortgage Bankers Performance Report.

For the mortgage industry as a whole, the MBA estimates production volume at $3.83 trillion in 2020 – the highest annual volume ever reported and up significantly from $2.25 trillion in 2019.

For comparison, the lender with the highest level of purchase volume reported $60.12 billion in purchase originations, while the lender with the highest level of refinance volume reported $274.14 in purchase originations.

Using 2020 HMDA data, iEmergent determined the top mortgage lenders in refinances by volume, excluding multi-family loans. The analysis includes single-family 1-4 residential loans as well as manufactured homes.

Here are the top 10 lenders that dominated refinance lending in 2020:

10. U.S. Bank – $33.69 billion

  • Total refinances: 101,144
  • Average refi loan size: $333,078
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 73.9 percent

9. Mr Cooper – $35.09 billion

  • Total refinances: 141,869
  • Average refi loan size: $247,331
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 86.9 percent

8. Caliber Home Loans – $38.96 billion

  • Total refinances: 125,885
  • Average refi loan size: $309,499
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 11.9 percent

7. Bank of America – $47 billion

  • Total refinances: 100,557
  • Average refi loan size: $467,423
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 329.2 percent

6. JPMorgan Chase – $62.96 billion

  • Total refinances: 155,804
  • Average refi loan size: $404,067
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 248.3 percent

5. Wells Fargo – $63.39 billion

  • Total refinances: 182,062
  • Average refi loan size: $348,163
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 190.1 percent

4. loanDepot – $72.43 billion

  • Total refinances: 209,661
  • Average refi loan size: $345,480
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 61.2 percent

3. Freedom Mortgage Corp. – $92.85 billion

  • Total refinances: 366,928
  • Average refi loan size: $253,045
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 255 percent

2. United Wholesale Mortgage – $139.83 billion

  • Total refinances: 427,719
  • Average refi loan size: $326,932
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 140.8 percent

1. Rocket Mortgage – $274.14 billion

  • Total refinances: 997,523
  • Average refi loan size: $274,816
  • Percent volume increase from 2019: 170.1 percent

To see the top 10 lenders overall for 2020, click here

Top 10 mortgage lenders by 2020 refinance dollar volume

Source: iEmergent.

Email Kelsey Ramírez

mortgages
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription