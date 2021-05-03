In this heartfelt session from Connect Now, Renee Funk of The Funk Collection, Jim McKinnies of McKinnies Realty and Abby Waltz of Homes For Heroes explore the importance of community advocacy and services to local organizations in building trust, the most important driver of a strong referral network.

Homes For Heroes’ mission is to provide extraordinary savings to heroes — firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military, healthcare professionals, and teachers — who provide extraordinary services to the United States and its communities every day. Since 2009, they have helped over 44,000 heroes save more than $76 million on real estate transactions and they are the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for community heroes to save on a home.

