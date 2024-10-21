I started my real estate career as an agent 23 years ago. Today, I consider myself fortunate to have my dream job as a director of learning for a global real estate brand. I recently helped launch the CENTURY 21 International Leadership Academy to help real estate professionals increase their leadership capacity.

When we think about leaders, the first thing that comes to mind might be the president of a company or the mayor of a town. But I am a firm believer that a leader doesn’t always have to be tied to a title, but instead can reflect how a person conducts themselves, the examples they set and the habits they practice.

I love this quote from Peter Drucker: The difference between a manager and a leader is that a manager focuses on doing things right, while a leader focuses on doing the right things. Which begs the question: what are the right things? The answer will vary by individual based on each person’s goal. That leads to the first step in embracing leadership as a mindset.

Start with a goal

It’s important to know where you want to go so that you can focus on the things that will get you to that goal. When I first started as an agent, I thought the only leadership route for me was to become a broker/owner. Today, I understand that other opportunities exist, such as starting a team, becoming a coach, moving into an operations role at your brokerage, or working in a corporate role. As one of my mentors once asked me, “What do you want to retire as?”

One of the ways I focused in on my goal was to journal on a daily basis about what I did each day. Next, I thought about what it was like to do that task. If it was something I was good at, I labeled that task as an ability. If it was something that really inspired me or made me feel really good, I labeled that as a passion. I decided that focusing on the things I was passionate about would get me closer to my goal because these things gave me more energy and motivation.

Once you identify your goal, develop a list of actions or tactics that will get you close to your goal.

Be accountable to your goal

For me, the meat of the sandwich is self-accountability. Being accountable to your goal means systematically and consistently tracking your progress toward your goal. The CENTURY 21® learning platform has a great tool called the Goal Projector, but there are many other methods you can use to record and monitor the activities that relate to your goal.

I found that daily tracking was very helpful for me. I kept a detailed calendar and relied on that calendar to structure my time and intentions. Not only did I track how many calls, I made or how many appointments I booked, but I took note of what habits supported or derailed me in achieving my goals.

This analysis or reflection on my activities and results helped me to see where I needed to make adjustments to improve my performance and also gave me the chance to celebrate my wins. I used my daily 2 p.m. appointment at the gym for reflection. Any ‘a-ha’ moments I jotted down on a small notebook I kept with me at all times. You can use the notes function on your phone or an app like Evernote; just make sure you capture all these great thoughts!

Your reflection time may fit into a different part of your schedule, maybe during a daily walk, yoga class or a drive in the car. However you do it, this reflection period is an important part of maintaining a high level of self-accountability.

Know you aren’t alone

The path to a leadership mindset is not a solo journey. Many have walked this path before and are willing to assist you. Seek guidance from mentors, coaches and leadership development programs. Support is everywhere—many companies and brands offer programs or events to help you build the leadership skills necessary for your journey.

I was a relentless networker, I attended events in search of new knowledge, I asked someone to be my mentor. I constantly absorbed new information. I paid attention to who I was speaking with and who I was listening to. I was a sponge!

At the end of the day, there are many ways to advance in the real estate field. It may be through a new position or title, but it may also be a new opportunity in a different area, like luxury or commercial real estate I always found it helpful to keep in mind that leadership is not a destination, but a mindset that keeps you advancing toward your goals.