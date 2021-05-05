We are thrilled to invite you to join us for Inman Connect Las Vegas

This fall, October 26-28, 2021, top agents, brokers, executives, technologists, marketers and more will once again gather live in-person to collaborate on success strategies, make connections, and share stories from the past year.

Presale ticket access starts right now. We’re only releasing 100 presale tickets at this special price. Register now before they’re gone.

Remember what in-person events are like? The energy is palpable the minute you step onto the conference floor. You meet new people and see familiar faces at each turn. Each session is packed with takeaways, ideas, and aha moments to help you do more and better business. Not to mention the networking with your peers at the end of a productive day, sharing a drink or meal and strengthening connections. 

There is nothing quite like it. Inman Connect is the place for the real estate industry to connect, learn, and grow. Don’t miss out!

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees.

Photos from past events: Inman Connect Las Vegas

ICLV19

