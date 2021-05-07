For homeowners with pets, smart tech can be a great way to keep an eye on these furry friends and provide them with what they need to stay happy and healthy. Here are a few devices that pet owners will find particularly useful.

Pets are important members of our family, and in this episode of home tech decision, we’re going to take a look at some smart tech products designed just for your pets.

First up is a dog collar with GPS tracking by Fi. It’s perfect for any active dog that spends a lot of time outdoors. The Series 2 has improved battery life and is now available in smaller sizes that work for smaller dogs. The collar can be used to track your dog’s activity within the app, create a virtual geo-fence to receive notifications if they escape and help locate them.

If you have a fenced-in backyard and a sliding glass patio door, you might be interested in the new Wayzn smart pet door. It’s cheaper than most dog door solutions and more secure. When dogs approach the door, a motion sensor slides it open, giving your pets more freedom to go out to the bathroom whenever they need to — even if you’re not available to let them out right at that moment.

It can also be controlled via the app, by voice or with a compatible camera. Later this summer, the company will be releasing a pet tag as well. When not in use, the Wayzn lifts up out of the way or can be left down for additional security.

Furbo is a popular treat dispensing device with a camera and two-way talk built in. It was even featured on an episode of Conan O’Brien where he used it to “reward” his assistant who was working remotely during the pandemic.

All jokes aside, this is a fun device but it may not be the best fit for everyone. We recommend the Wyze Cam as an affordable way to keep an eye on your pets when you’re not home.

PetSafe is the largest manufacturer of electronic pet training products in the U.S., offering a wide range of products including wireless fencing, bark control, training collars, automated litterboxes and feeders.

We were able to test out the second generation automatic dog/cat feeder, which features Wi-Fi connectivity and an app. Currently the best-selling automated feeder on Amazon, it allows you to schedule, adjust and monitor your pet’s meals from your phone.

With the Amazon integration, you can ask Alexa to give your pet a snack. The feeder holds 24 cups of food, has sensors to notify you when it’s getting low or is empty, and even automatically reorder food via Amazon if enabled.

We also tested a Pet Water Fountain from Eufy. It features a five-stage filtration system and a powerful pump that recirculates the 1.5 liters of water in your pet’s dish to keep it clean.

Our cat is unusual in that he typically drinks from a large coffee cup that we place up high for him as opposed to a normal water dish on the ground, but he transitioned right over to his new fancy dish and seems to like it. He’s still working on his English skills, so we’ll have to wait for his full review.

That’s it for pet tech. Stay tuned as we’re going to be revisiting some of our favorite smart thermostats, sharing our favorite smart home devices for Google Home, and doing more comparisons of the latest video doorbells, security cameras, systems and locks.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.